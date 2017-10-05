The toughest cycling climbs in Britain – and how to crack them

Thanks to the ever growing popularity of cycling in Britain and the top class races that now grace our shores, many of the world’s best riders have tested themselves on our ‘little’ hills, often leaving their efforts as a benchmark for the rest of us to chase on Strava, the social network beloved by athletes.

Here's how to crack five of the most popular climbs out there, and maybe even dislodge a pro from his or her leader spot...

1. Box Hill 534,616 Attempts By 81,920 People

Length: 2500m

Height gain: 130m

Average gradient: 5pc

Maximum gradient: 6pc







First up is of course the ‘mighty’ Box Hill. Yes, to anyone living north of the Watford Gap, it’s nothing more than a speed bump – but it’s not the severity of the hill that hurts, rather how hard you ride it.

The key to posting a decent a time up Box Hill, more so than other climbs, is the wind. Until ‘wind doping’ is banned it’s there to be capitalised on, so you might want to wait patiently for a north-westerly.

I prefer to approach the hill from the north, which lets you carry a little more speed into the start as you turn onto Zig-Zag Road. Ride tempo, fast but not hurting yourself, up to the first bend, sweep round as tight as you can, then accelerate out to take advantage from the slight easing of the gradient into the second stretch.

You’ll now be facing the wind if you’ve judged the conditions right but this is the shortest stretch so it will have the least impact up to the second hairpin. You want to ride wide left round the corner to avoid losing momentum, then, as you exit, it’s time to start hurting. Rising high above the turns below on the beautiful and exposed bank, fight your way up the long straight into the woods ahead.

When you reach the final corner, turning 90 degrees right, you should be near maximum. Ignore your body and get out of the saddle for the sprint to the summit which lies at the entry to the cafe.

2. Ditchling Beacon 108,106 Attempts By 38,698 People

Length: 1400m

Height gain: 142m

Average gradient: 10pc

Maximum gradient: 17pc







As the focus of the annual London to Brighton bike ride, Ditchling Beacon has forced more people from two wheels onto two feet than probably any other road in the land.

Get yourself caught up in the throng of day trippers and chances are you’ll be forced to un-clip and put your foot down too, so pick a quieter time to give it a good effort.

Head south from the village of Ditchling. As the road bends left into the trees your speed will plummet almost immediately. It's a solid 10pc average gradient from here to the top, so be careful not to overcook it too early.

As the road climbs it bends left and right and the gradient ebbs and flows, so when it eases you can choose to click up a gear and pick up speed or spin the one you’re on to rest the legs slightly.

Following one of the steepest ramps, the trees disappear and ahead the sky appears as the road bends out of sight. This must be the top right? No. This looks like it must be the summit but lay down your finishing effort here and you’ll pay for it, as this is the mother of all false summits. The road turns right, the slope eases and you dive back into the woods. Exit once more and you face a close-to-identical sight, but this time it is the top. Now you can empty the tanks and leave it all on the road as you follow the curve right to the summit and possibly the best views in the South East.

3. Holme Moss 43,664 Attempts By 15,918 People

Length: 2200m

Height gain: 204m

Average gradient: 9pc

Maximum gradient: 12pc







The glorious Holme Moss crosses the border between Yorkshire and Derbyshire through a much cherished expanse of open land at the top end of the Peak District. Heading west from Holmfirth, the road undulates significantly to begin with so I prefer to call the actual base of the climb the point where it crosses Rake Dyke, just the other side of Holme.

Bending left into the first of a brace of corners the gradient is an-all-but-uniform 10pc all the way to the top. Pacing is key on this climb. With no periods of rest or sharp ramps you must find your optimum gear and cadence, then stick to it to measure your effort out equally across its length. Wind of course is a factor, and here more than ever due to its exposed altitude. Consequently, a ride into a headwind on Holme Moss can take almost twice as long as one with a tailwind.

