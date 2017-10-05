The toughest cycling climbs in Britain – and how to crack them

Thanks to the ever growing popularity of cycling in Britain and the top class races that now grace our shores, many of the world’s best riders have tested themselves on our ‘little’ hills, often leaving their efforts as a benchmark for the rest of us to chase on Strava, the social network beloved by athletes.
Here's how to crack five of the most popular climbs out there, and maybe even dislodge a pro from his or her leader spot...
1. Box Hill 534,616 Attempts By 81,920 People
Length: 2500m
Height gain: 130m
Average gradient: 5pc
Maximum gradient: 6pc
First up is of course the ‘mighty’ Box Hill. Yes, to anyone living north of the Watford Gap, it’s nothing more than a speed bump – but it’s not the severity of the hill that hurts, rather how hard you ride it.
The key to posting a decent a time up Box Hill, more so than other climbs, is the wind. Until ‘wind doping’ is banned it’s there to be capitalised on, so you might want to wait patiently for a north-westerly.
I prefer to approach the hill from the north, which lets you carry a little more speed into the start as you turn onto Zig-Zag Road. Ride tempo, fast but not hurting yourself, up to the first bend, sweep round as tight as you can, then accelerate out to take advantage from the slight easing of the gradient into the second stretch.
You’ll now be facing the wind if you’ve judged the conditions right but this is the shortest stretch so it will have the least impact up to the second hairpin. You want to ride wide left round the corner to avoid losing momentum, then, as you exit, it’s time to start hurting. Rising high above the turns below on the beautiful and exposed bank, fight your way up the long straight into the woods ahead.
When you reach the final corner, turning 90 degrees right, you should be near maximum. Ignore your body and get out of the saddle for the sprint to the summit which lies at the entry to the cafe.
2. Ditchling Beacon 108,106 Attempts By 38,698 People
Length: 1400m
Height gain: 142m
Average gradient: 10pc
Maximum gradient: 17pc
As the focus of the annual London to Brighton bike ride, Ditchling Beacon has forced more people from two wheels onto two feet than probably any other road in the land.
Get yourself caught up in the throng of day trippers and chances are you’ll be forced to un-clip and put your foot down too, so pick a quieter time to give it a good effort.
Head south from the village of Ditchling. As the road bends left into the trees your speed will plummet almost immediately. It's a solid 10pc average gradient from here to the top, so be careful not to overcook it too early.
As the road climbs it bends left and right and the gradient ebbs and flows, so when it eases you can choose to click up a gear and pick up speed or spin the one you’re on to rest the legs slightly.
Following one of the steepest ramps, the trees disappear and ahead the sky appears as the road bends out of sight. This must be the top right? No. This looks like it must be the summit but lay down your finishing effort here and you’ll pay for it, as this is the mother of all false summits. The road turns right, the slope eases and you dive back into the woods. Exit once more and you face a close-to-identical sight, but this time it is the top. Now you can empty the tanks and leave it all on the road as you follow the curve right to the summit and possibly the best views in the South East.
3. Holme Moss 43,664 Attempts By 15,918 People
Length: 2200m
Height gain: 204m
Average gradient: 9pc
Maximum gradient: 12pc
The glorious Holme Moss crosses the border between Yorkshire and Derbyshire through a much cherished expanse of open land at the top end of the Peak District. Heading west from Holmfirth, the road undulates significantly to begin with so I prefer to call the actual base of the climb the point where it crosses Rake Dyke, just the other side of Holme.
Bending left into the first of a brace of corners the gradient is an-all-but-uniform 10pc all the way to the top. Pacing is key on this climb. With no periods of rest or sharp ramps you must find your optimum gear and cadence, then stick to it to measure your effort out equally across its length. Wind of course is a factor, and here more than ever due to its exposed altitude. Consequently, a ride into a headwind on Holme Moss can take almost twice as long as one with a tailwind.
Once you reach the higher slopes there are markings on the road that count down your distance to the summit. Starting from a mile to go these are your signals to turn the screw that little bit tighter as you home in on the top. At the final 100 yards to go then you can unleash your sprint to the finish at the border with Derbyshire.
4. The Tumble 37,555 Attempts By 17,270 People
Length: 5100m
Height gain: 399m
Average gradient: 8pc
Maximum gradient: 16pc
Not the steepest, longest or wildest climb in Wales; not by a long shot. Nevertheless, The Tumble is the most popular, which is why it must be on this list. Having long been a hill climb course, hosting a stage finish of the 2014 Tour of Britain and featuring as the highlight of the annual Velothon Wales, everyone wants to test their legs on The Tumble. Naturally if you’re after a quick time you will have checked the all-important wind direction and if it’s a north/north-easterly it should help you pretty much all the way up.
The lower slopes twist a little as they rise out of Govilon, bending first left then tight right but after these early corners it’s a straight line to the summit. For the first two thirds of the remaining distance the gradient is a serious challenge, touching 16pc in places as it crosses the open and exposed hillside.
With the promise that the final third is much easier it’s OK to get properly stuck in here, to make gains on the steep gradient while it lasts. Keep an eye out for wandering sheep and the pronounced brow that signifies the end of the hard climbing and ushers in the easier stretch to the summit. Click up a couple of gears right away here, get on top of them and pick up as much speed as you can as you search for the top just past Keepers Pond.
5. Hardknott Pass 21,796 Attempts By 12,991 People
Length: 2200m
Height gain: 298m
Average gradient: 13.3pc
Maximum gradient: 33pc
No race organiser would be crazy enough to send their event up this frankly ridiculous road – not because they doubt the ability of the riders, rather the ability of the following vehicles to negotiate its savage 30pc upper slopes.
Approaching through Eskdale you’ll glance up ahead and instantly gulp. “Did they really build a road over that?” As you pass the old phone box at the base (the last chance to call your mum to come pick you up), you rise rapidly into a clump of trees and over a stupidly steep cattle grid. There’s not much point in prescribing tips to clocking a fast time up Hardknotts. It dictates your pass, not you, so I’ll just prescribe pointers on how to survive it.
From the moment you cross the cattle grid the slope begins to ramp towards 25pc and your goal is to do all you can to minimise its punishment, to consistently search for respite. Train your eyes five meters ahead, scan for any slight leveling, any change in camber, any deformation in the surface that can offer you assistance.
At about halfway there is a chance to sit down and gather yourself before you approach the famous 30pc hairpins. Make the most of this. Once you commit to these bends, like a rocket clearing the tower at full thrust there’s no turning back. Bending left, straitening up, then right, if you can get round this then you can ride pretty much anything. It does ease slightly from here on, first back to 25pc, then a shallow 20pc so if you feel frisky you can give it some gas to the top. But that is unlikely…
Simon Warren is the author of 100 Climbs and a brand partner of Ribble Cycles