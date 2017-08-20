Tour of Britain being hosted in town that bans cycling

Mansfield is hosting the Tour of Britain, despite banning cyclists from its centre - EFE

The Tour of Britain is to ride through a town where the council has banned cyclists from its city centre.

Mansfield District Council has agreed to host more than 100 cyclists for the event, despite a public spaces protection order (PSPO) being in place for non-race cyclists.

The current legislation stops people from cycling in the pedestrianised market place area. Anyone who fails to dismount when asked could be fined.

But the council has said it would be a “dreadful shame” to miss out on the event because of their inflexibility.

Mansfield's mayor Kate Allsop said: "This is about safety. This event will be properly monitored and managed.

"What we don't want is people dashing through the town centre on their bikes frightening or upsetting people.

"This is a special event and it would have been a dreadful shame if we were so inflexible that we would not host this amazing opportunity."

Britain's Steve Cummings passes Nelson's Column during the final stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race in 2016

However, campaign group Cycling UK has hit out at the authority for its seemingly hypocritical stance.

The group is currently supporting six cyclists who are opposing the council over the PSPO.

Cycling UK spokesman Duncan Dollimore said: "They are marketing the town as cycle friendly, but not to people who want to shop there.

"We would never defend cycling anti-social behaviour, but why not deal with those being stupid and not responsible cyclists.

“They are effectively saying cycling is anti-social."

The fourth stage of the Tour of Britain will see cyclists travel from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent.