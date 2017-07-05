Transfer News: Manchester United Pushes for Double Signing, Chelsea on Verge of £36 Million Deal

As the Premier League’s biggest clubs prepare to leave for their pre-season tours of various continents, their managers are agitating for new signings.

Manchester United is heavily involved in the transfer round-up today after manager Jose Mourinho became “frustrated” this week over a lack of signings. Chelsea is edging closer to its first major signing of the summer, while Arsenal completed a medical for a new £45 million striker.

Tottenham may finally be about to make a signing while Premier League newbie Huddersfield is preparing for life in the top tier of English football. Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news and rumors in the transfer market:

Manchester United will try and make two big signings this week before going on a pre-season tour of the United States. Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic is one target and, according to Sky Italia, a £48 million deal is likely to go through for the 28-year-old.

Mourinho’s team will also look to wrap up a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata before departing for Los Angeles on Sunday. According to The Independent, Real is holding out for £72 million but United is hoping to bring that figure down.

United captain Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, could be heading for the exit instead of the U.S. According to The Sun, Rooney will complete a free transfer back to Everton, the club he left in 2003, and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud could join him there.

Chelsea is on the verge of completing its first major signing of the summer after Roma defender Antonio Rudiger arrived in London ahead of a £36 million switch to the Premier League, according to The Mirror.

Across London, Arsenal’s worst fears proved to be founded when Hector Bellerin told the club he wanted to leave this summer to rejoin Barcelona in a £35 million deal, according to The Sun, but manager Arsene Wenger rejected the request immediately.

Tottenham Hotspur, last season’s runner-up in the Premier League, is yet to make a major signing this summer. According to The Mirror, that could change soon as Mauricio Pochettino’s team is looking at Swansea’s Alfie Mawson and Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette completed a medical at Arsenal on Tuesday ahead of a £45 million move to the Emirates from Lyon, according to the BBC.

Huddersfield Town has completed the signing of three players as head coach David Wagner prepares for life in the Premier League next season. Tom Ince joined from Derby, Danny Williams joined on a free after leaving Reading and Kasey Palmer rejoined on a loan deal from Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

