Transfer News: Manchester United Swoops on £100 Million Chelsea Deal, Liverpool Prepares to Lose Star Player

In today's transfer round-up, Manchester United is looking to cause harm to Chelsea's summer and season.

The Premier League champion is yet to make a major signing this summer, and United manager Jose Mourinho is planning to muscle in on the club's top target.

Elsewhere, Liverpool is preparing for a fight to keep hold of its best player as French giant Paris Saint Germain prepares to make a £70 million bid. All that and more in Newsweek's round-up of news and rumors:

Manchester United has made Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku its top target again this summer, according to the BBC. United was keen on the Belgian at the start of the window, but interest cooled and Mourinho's team looked set to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, United is still interested in Morata and has made a £66 million bid.

Lukaku was expected to rejoin Chelsea this summer as a replacement for Diego Costa, who could be on his way back to Atletico Madrid. According to The Guardian, Atletico is preparing to make a £22 million bid for the Spanish striker who is not wanted by Antonio Conte for next season.

Liverpool is readying itself for Paris Saint-Germain to make a £70 million bid for Brazilian midfielder Phillippe Coutinho, according to the Daily Express.

After Arsenal completed the signing of Alexandre Lacazette on Wednesday, Alexis Sanchez has now asked for £400,000-a-week in wages to stay at the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

West Ham United is leading the way in the pursuit of Burnley striker Andre Gray, according to the London Evening Standard. The 26-year-old striker is expected to cost around £15 million.

