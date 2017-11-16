Trump praises Xi for releasing US basketball players after failing to raise issues of human rights in China

Donald Trump has praised China's President after three American college basketball players were freed following their arrest for shoplifting in the country.

The US leader said the players from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), should "go out and give a big thank you to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible".

Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill were caught stealing at a Louis Vuitton store in China during Mr Trump's visit to the country earlier this month.

The American leader's praise for President Xi's intervention comes after he remained silent on the issue of human rights in China, where dissidents are routinely arrested and handed lengthy prison sentences, during his Asia tour.

Mr Trump previously claimed the players had been "headed for 10 years in jail" following their arrest in Hangzhou.

After their release, he tweeted: "Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump?"

In further posts on Thursday morning, he wrote: "To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible.

In the same tweet, he added: "HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!"

The three players returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday after Chinese authorities withdrew charges against them following Mr Trump's intervention.

They each apologised after admitting shoplifting from three stores, and each thanked Mr Trump in a press conference.

