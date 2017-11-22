Is Turkey Better Than Beef for the Environment?

Turkey or beef? It’s a question you might ask yourself on any given day while ordering a burger, or during Thanksgiving when thousands of turkeys are cooking across the country. It may be a health decision, or one informed by the knowledge that beef production releases a potent greenhouse gas, methane, which is emitted from cow manure and cow belches.

But research suggests that cutting beef or all types of meat products from your diet as a way to reduce your carbon footprint may be an oversimplified approach to a complex issue.

“A lot of times we try to vilify one animal product over another,” Robin White, an assistant professor of animal and poultry sciences at Virginia Institute of Technology, told Newsweek. “There’s a place for meat in the diet, just like there’s a place for meat in the food production system.”

For each serving of beef, there are nearly seven pounds of carbon dioxide equivalents, while one serving of poultry has just over one pound of carbon dioxide equivalents, according to University of Michigan’s Center for Sustainable Systems. A carbon dioxide equivalent is a measurement that includes various greenhouse gases, but accounts for their different global warming potential.

The carbon footprint of turkeys in the U.S. is less clear since poultry data often lumps together all birds. One study in the United Kingdom found that turkey had between 9,000 and 11,000 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2,200 pounds of live weight—but how that might translate per serving of turkey in the U.S. is difficult to assess. Country-to-country, emissions from different animals vary.

White published a study in September 2017 that modeled the impacts of removing all animals from U.S. agriculture, and the findings showed that agricultural greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced by 28 percent, but the overall change in total U.S. emissions would only decline by 2.6 percent. This is because leaving animals out of the food supply would require an increase in crops to replace meat in the country's diet, as well as the production of synthesized fertilizer to replace manure. Nutritional deficiencies in people were also a consequence in the simulation.

Cows, White said, have a higher carbon footprint than poultry, but their manure is used to fertilize crops, they feed on pastures that human food cannot grow on, and their feed doesn’t compete with human food in the way that poultry’s feed does. (Humans can eat grains, which are also consumed by poultry).

“Cows provide a really unique harvesting system,” White said. They can graze on mountain slopes, where machinery for food crops can’t work and also break down grass and alfalfa in their stomachs in ways people cannot. The cattle essentially upcycle foods that cannot be eaten by people and convert it into nutrient-rich foods like meat and dairy.