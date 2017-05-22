Twin Peaks season 3 episode 1 and 2: No one can handle quite how bizarre the premiere really was

*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 AND 2*

Only a fool would actually enter into season 3, the grand return, of David Lynch's cult TV show Twin Peaks with any expectation of understanding what on earth is going on.

That said, its season premiere managed to be both surprisingly cohesive, and utterly incomprehensible both for fans and new viewers alike.

On the one hand, it continued the narrative left behind and so frighteningly tantalised in the series finale from the original run of the show, which saw a demented Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) smash his face into a mirror as the face of Bob peered out, with it now confirmed it was his doppelganger unleashed into the world.

The real Dale Cooper remains trapped in the Black Lodge, coming across some of its mysterious inhabitants, while the rest of the residents of Twin Peaks continue on their lives after his sudden disappearance.

However, the premiere also managed to squeeze in a storyline about a young man tasked with guarding a mysterious box looking out on the New York skyline, and a brutal murder taking place in Buckhorn, South Dakota, alongside the Man From Another Place's transformation into a talking tree.

Even for the most hardcore of David Lynch fans, it was all a little intense.





Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.