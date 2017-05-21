Twin Peaks season 3: How to watch the new episodes in the UK and US

Twin Peaks has developed one of the biggest cult followings of any series in recent history.

Since concluding with the 1992 film Fire Walk with Me, David Lynch has fostered various stories regarding Dale Cooper, Shelly Johnson, Audrey Horne, and more.

Now, the series is almost back, returning us once more to the mysterious town of Twin Peaks. So, how can you watch? Here’s a quick breakdown of everything you need to know.

How and when to watch in UK and US

Two episode of season three will debut, back to back, at 2AM, Monday, 22 May on Sky Atlantic in the UK. There will also be a repeat Tuesday, 23 May, at 9PM. Across the pond in the US, Twin Peaks debuts 9PM, Sunday, 21 May on Showtime.

How many episodes are there going to be?

Originally there were going to be nine, but Lynch managed to bargain with Showtime. Now, the limited series will run for 18 episodes, all directed by Lynch.

Who is back? And who is new?

The cast of this limited series will total 217, with many of the key players from the original series are back, including Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper, David Lynch as Gordon Cole, and Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer (click through he above gallery for more). Notable new actors include Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Eddie Vedder, Jim Belushi, and Michael Cera.

Sum up everything I need to know from the first two seasons and film, quickly, in a succinct article. Now!

Ok, here you go.