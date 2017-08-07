    Two-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador to retire after Vuelta

    Sports Staff
    Alberto Contador will call it a day after the Vuelta next month: AFP

    Alberto Contador has announced he will retire from professional cycling following the Vuelta a Espana next month.

    The 34-year-old Spaniard, one of only six riders to have won the Tour de France, Vuelta and Giro d'Italia in their careers, confirmed the news in a video message on Instagram.

    He said: "Hi all. I'm doing this video to inform you about two things. One is that I will be participating in the next Vuelta a Espana, from August 19, and the second is that will be my last race as a professional cyclist.

    "I'm saying this happy, I'm not saying it with sadness. It's a decision I've thought about very well and I don't think there is a better farewell than in my home race, in my country.

    "I'm sure they will be three fantastic weeks, enjoying all of your affection, and I can't wait. Greetings and see you on the road from August 19th."

    By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more