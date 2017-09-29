Many have made the comparison - Ukip

Ukip, at its annual conference, has announced a rebrand including a revamped logo, and has given two choices for members to vote on.

The winning logo includes a purple lion, which some have said looks suspiciously familiar to the Premier League logo.

The two new logo options. Conference attendees will vote now. pic.twitter.com/qaHwv7RQ3k — UKIP (@UKIP) September 29, 2017

Gary Lineker joined those who joked that Ukip has "ripped off" the Premier League's logo design in a bid to become more popular.

He tweeted: "The @premierleague will be thrilled."

Huh, looks like there’s a third option for the new UKIP logo pic.twitter.com/zxqmBRcv55 — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) September 29, 2017

Hey @UKIP the @premierleague called, they want their logo back. — Ste Gordon (@sgordon_the87) September 29, 2017

UKIP internal dialogue: People don't like us anymore'; 'What do they like?'; 'Football'; 'Then we shall steal the @premierleague logo' https://t.co/7jCe4tHb8l — Dom Goggins �� (@domgoggins) September 29, 2017

Hey, @premierleague , do you realise UKIP have ½-inched your logo? https://t.co/xfT467gip4 — Simon Brunton ❄️ (@SimonFBrunton) September 29, 2017

UKIP are ripping off the Premier League for their new logo ��



(Pic via @danbloom1) pic.twitter.com/7qQ1ZYZR3U



— Laurie Hanna (@LaurieHanna) September 29, 2017

The Telegraph has contacted the Premier League for comment.

At the conference, Ukip members were reportedly saddened that the pound sign will be removed from the logo.

However, they were heartened by the picture of the lion, which was shown at the conference in Torquay, that began on Friday.

During the conference, members of the party will be voting on a new leader.

The winner of the leadership election will be announced at about 5pm on Friday and immediately hold a press conference.

They will give a closing speech to the Torquay conference on Saturday at tea-time.

This election has been dogged by controversy, as MEPs have warned that the political party will be "finished" if favourite to win Anne-Marie Waters becomes leader.

Ms Walters founded Sharia Watch UK, and Nigel Farage has warned that the party will suffer if it becomes anti-Islam.

Bill Etheridge, a Ukip MEP, told The Daily Telegraph that he will consider quitting if Ms Waters wins the leadership contest.