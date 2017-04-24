An Underwater Volcano That Wiped Out All Life Has Been Taken Over by a Weird New Species of Bacteria

A new species of bacteria has been discovered at the site of a massive underwater volcanic eruption that wiped out all other lifeforms nearby. Scientists discovered that the species, named Thiolava veneris or Venus’s hair, had colonized a huge area around the Tagoro volcano off the coast of the Canary Islands, feeding on the sulfur-rich environment and creating the basis of a food web from which a new ecosystem could arise.

The Tagoro volcano erupted between October 2011 and March 2012. It spewed pyroclastic flows—hot ash, lava and toxic gasses—into the water south of El Hierro Island. Previously, scientists found the eruption created a volcanic structure rising from a depth of 400m to 88 meters above sea level, with a base measuring 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles) in diameter. In total, it reshaped more than nine kilometers squared of the seafloor.

As with large volcanic eruptions on land, Tagoro was catastrophic, killing all lifeforms in the area. There was a sudden increase in water temperature, a drop in oxygen concentrations and a massive release of carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide—toxic to most organisms.

Trending: Strange Quarks at Large Hadron Collider Shed Light on Universe's 'Primordial Soup' Just After the Big Bang

In 2014, scientists returned to the site to find out how a new volcanic seafloor is colonized. On arriving at the site, the team, led by Roberto Danovaro of the Polytechnic University of Marche, Italy, discovered an unknown species of bacteria had taken over. They found microbial mats of Venus’s hair bacteria extended for kilometers across the seafloor. The white 1 inch-long bacteria was named for its hair-like strands of cells, which are wrapped in a sheath attached to the volcanic rock.

View photos El Hierro More

guitarfish/Flickr

The team used remote operating vehicles to carry out molecular, geochemical and microscopic analysis of the bacteria. Through this, they were able to identify the bacteria, discovering it was a highly unusual new species with special adaptations to survive the extreme environment.

Their findings, published Monday in the journal Nature, showed Venus’s hair had an “unprecedented array of metabolic pathways” that allowed it to thrive in a post-volcanic eruption environment. It was able to harness energy by oxidizing sulfide, allowing it to take advantage of the volcanic environment.

Don't miss: Japanese Prepare for War With North Korea With Nuclear Shelters and Air Purifiers to Thwart Radiation

“Our findings show that the peculiar metabolic characteristics of the Venus’s hair microbial assemblage allowed it to colonize the newly formed seabed resulting from isolated submarine volcanic eruptions,” they write.

Because of its ability to thrive in this environment, the Venus’s hair paved the way for “early-stage ecosystems” to emerge, driving the development of new biological systems. This, the scientists say, provides an excellent insight into how life can restart after catastrophic events.

View photos Venus’s hair More

Roberto Danovaro

Read More