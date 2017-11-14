These are the university subjects most at risk due to Brexit

Brexit has the potential to strike a devastating blow to British universities, as up to half of academic staff in some departments are EU nationals, a new report claims.

Economics and modern languages will be particularly badly hit, the British Academy report says, with a third of staff in each discipline from the EU.

Up to 40,000 staff from EU countries work at universities in the UK, the report warned, according to the Guardian.

British universities have warned the government that unless EU staff get greater clarity on their post-Brexit rights, there’s a risk they will leave.

The report also found that 29% of mathematics staff are from EU countries, 26% of chemical engineering staff and 25% of politics staff, according to the Guardian.

Professor Ash Amin, who is head of geography at Cambridge University said ‘It is critical that the government takes action and puts an end to this uncertainty. Today’s report depicts precisely what is at stake: the UK’s position as a world leader in higher education and research.

‘We are calling on government to guarantee a right to remain indefinitely for non-UK EU academics and their dependents working here.’