    UPS driver accidentally traps customer in flat with terrible parcel placement

    Mike Wright
    Not this UPS deliverer's finest hour - Getty Images North America

    It is a conundrum that has confronted many a postal and delivery worker: Where to leave a parcel if the occupant isn’t in?

    But rarely have they got the solution so wrong.

    When Jessie Lawrence went to open the door to his 5th-floor apartment in Dublin, California, yesterday he found the handle jammed shut.

    His only option was to call his maintenance department to help free him from this temporary incarceration.

    When he emerged, Jessie realised it had it been an over-zealous UPS deliverer that had literally boxed him in.

    He then recreated the scene and tweeted UPS to highlight the inconvenient delivery method.

    The tweet, which has now been shared over 50,000 times, quickly set off a bizarre series of bizarre events on the social media platform.

    Some people responded sharing their own odd delivery snafus 

    One user confirmed it is a cross-continental scourge

    Then the incident spawned its own brief truther movement over how the photo was taken

     Meanwhile some thought they'd spotted a gap in the story

     For others the real matter at hand was working out what was in the box 

    Finally, amid the Twitter maelstrom all UPS could do was offer up an apology

     

