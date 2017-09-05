UPS driver accidentally traps customer in flat with terrible parcel placement

It is a conundrum that has confronted many a postal and delivery worker: Where to leave a parcel if the occupant isn’t in?

But rarely have they got the solution so wrong.

When Jessie Lawrence went to open the door to his 5th-floor apartment in Dublin, California, yesterday he found the handle jammed shut.

His only option was to call his maintenance department to help free him from this temporary incarceration.

Hey @UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment. Had to call maintenance to get out. pic.twitter.com/L5yNpafhCT — Jessie Lawrence �� (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017

When he emerged, Jessie realised it had it been an over-zealous UPS deliverer that had literally boxed him in.

He then recreated the scene and tweeted UPS to highlight the inconvenient delivery method.

The tweet, which has now been shared over 50,000 times, quickly set off a bizarre series of bizarre events on the social media platform.

Some people responded sharing their own odd delivery snafus

This happened to me once!! pic.twitter.com/MJlBdiGYg1 — Siobhan Gibson (@siobhangx) September 4, 2017

One user confirmed it is a cross-continental scourge

I'm kinda relieved we don't have this kind of behavior only in France... �� — Lea WAJNSZTOK (@LeaWajnsztok) September 4, 2017

Then the incident spawned its own brief truther movement over how the photo was taken

It was obviously taken by the maintenance guy, some people just live for the banter — Anis-O (@anis_Zz) September 4, 2017

or he just placed it in the same spot after he got out? — PatQuocks (@PatQuocks) September 4, 2017

I had no idea there was such a thing as UPS truthers, but these replies... — ��️‍��Jenny Trout (@Jenny_Trout) September 4, 2017

Meanwhile some thought they'd spotted a gap in the story

Not sure about your handle situation, but couldn't you turn the handle up instead of down? — David Burgess (@davidnburgess) September 3, 2017

I wouldn't bother posting this if I was able to get out by pulling the handle up. — Jessie Lawrence �� (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017

I like how a bunch of people are trying to tell you your handle might lift up as if you wouldn't bloody know. — Ryan Brown (@Toadsanime) September 4, 2017

For others the real matter at hand was working out what was in the box

Extra long baseball bat, a hockey stick without the end, shower rod, swords, assembly-required crutches, um. A rolled up rug, or a harpoon — nickbotic.com (@nickbotic) September 5, 2017

Really long spaghetti noodles, I'm hoping. �� — Todd P. Emerson �� (@DeathFox99) September 4, 2017

Finally, amid the Twitter maelstrom all UPS could do was offer up an apology