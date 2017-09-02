At US-Costa Rica qualifier, fans compete to claim home field advantage outside New York City

The thing about an international game played just outside of a diverse city like New York is, it can be hard to tell who the home team is — even if that team happens to be the United States national team.

As the Red Bull Arena here — just across the Hudson river from Manhattan — began to fill up Friday night for the World Cup qualifying match between the US and Costa Rica, a battle to dominate the stadium with voices took shape. And, Costa Rican fans there, many of whom live nearby in New Jersey or New York, put up a good fight.

“I’m rooting for the US,” Zella, a 14-year-old girl of Costa Rican descent who lives in Atlantic City, New Jersey, said. The Independent isn't publishing her last name because she is a minor, and wasn't with her parents at the time.

Her step-father, though? Not so keen with her chosen affiliation.

“He’s a little upset,” Zella said, before trailing off. “But…”

After Costa Rica’s Marco Urena scored the first goal of the match in the first half, the Costa Rican fans made the arena rumble.

When Urena scored again — the nail in the coffin for America’s chance at adding a 15th consecutive win since Bruce Arena returned as head coach — the stadium was theirs. Disgruntled US fans walked out on a game with roughly 10 minutes left of play, plus stoppage time, trying to negotiate amongst themselves a plausible path forward for the US to come back in the next months and qualify for Russia in 2018.

Costa Rica won, 2-0.

“The home field advantage or the lack thereof?” Matt White, one of the fans who had left the arena as soon as the second goal was in, said when asked about the loud Costa Rica fan base. Mr White said he watches US soccer near-religiously, and goes to games whenever they’re in the New York area — though they’re usually not so close to the city.

“The two times they’ve come to the tri-state area, they’ve been destroyed by crowd noise,” Mr White said of his experience with qualifiers held so close to a city known for its diversity as much as anything else.

He said that there certainly were more Team USA fans, but they’d lost their edge to a group of fans for whom football is more of an ingrained culture.

The match was seen as crucial for the United States’ chance to one again return to the World Cup. Ahead of the game the team had an impressive winning streak, culminating in a championship at this year’s Gold Cup. But, in third place behind Costa Rica and Mexico, the team was desperate for three points to keep their Russia hopes alive.

Unfortunately for them, not even a second-half sub to bring in Clint Dempsey — the player tied for the most American international goals in history — or Christian Pulisic — Team USA’s ’s 18-year-old wunderkind who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, and has been making headlines as America’s next big thing — or even Tim Howard — the talented US keeper who became a household name in the US after beating the record for most saves in a World Cup game back in 2014 — could do the trick.

But there was hope for America’s distant football future, at least according to the fans. Parents and children could be seen everywhere int he stadium before the game began, a testament to the rising popularity of football in America.

Before the game, those kids danced to top-hits blasted by a DJ tearing through a set list composed of the type of upbeat pop tracks that might play alongside advertisements for Six Flags. They awaited eagerly to see their favourite US players, the ones they want to model their own athletic futures on. For their families, the game was an opportunity to share an exciting moment together.

“We love the team, we love soccer,” Ron Antonelli, who had come with his 9-year-old daughter Eve and 7-year-old Owen son, said of the US team. “Whenever they’re playing we try to watch together.”

Mr Antonelli’s pregame prediction? USA 2-1, with a 90th minute goal.

If not? Well, America’s football future is looking good, he said.

“The future is very bright,” he said. “I think the US will be able to compete for a World Cup in my lifetime.”