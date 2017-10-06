Vegas Golden Knights prepare to kick off long-awaited NHL dream against a backdrop of tragedy

This evening was supposed to be one of celebration in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world where the next raucous party is never more than a stone’s throw away. At 5.30pm local time, the city’s first major sports franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will play their first ever NHL game, away to the Dallas Stars. It is an ice hockey match some 26 years in the making and a landmark moment for the sport.

But late last week, everything changed. On Sunday evening, not long after thousands of fans had poured out of the T-Mobile Arena and onto the Strip after watching their new team narrowly lose their final game of the pre-season, a gunman named Stephen Paddock opened fire on an open-air concert from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel. People initially mistook the loud, crackling noise for fireworks. 59 people died. 527 more were injured.

And, suddenly, the Golden Knights’ hastily-assembled squad of players, many of whom were eating dinner at the nearby Cosmopolitan as the tragedy unfolded, found themselves with a job far bigger than what they had been brought to the city to do. No longer hockey players but something else entirely, they visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, United Blood Services, and the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing some moral support to a city struggling to cope with the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

“Sports are a great thing, it can help take people's minds off of things,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said during a media day on Wednesday, after stopping off at the city’s blood drive. “As much as the city has embraced us, we're a part of Las Vegas and want to help through the grieving process.”

Vegas is still in mourning after the mass shooting (Getty) More

His team-mate, Deryk Engelland, was meanwhile still attempting to process the tragic events of Sunday night. “My wife is shaken up and she’s scared to go to the games, or to take the kids to the home opener,” he said. “You see these things happen all over the world and no one ever thinks it's going to happen in their backyard. For it to happen here, it's horrific.”

Horror, tragedy, grieving: these were not the circumstances under which Gerard Gallant imagined taking charge of his first regular game with his new team. A softly-spoken Canadian who was driving home after picking up his daughter from McCarran International Airport when the atrocity began to unfold, he told The Independent only a month previously how he expected the Golden Knights to be a force for good within the community.

“Teams are going to love coming here,” he said at the franchise’s headquarters, located away from the hustle and bustle of the Strip at the nearby planned community of Summerlin, Nevada. “We have a brand new arena and it will be cool for other teams to come here and play hockey. It’s exciting, there is a buzz around the place and there’s an amazing atmosphere here at the minute.”

It takes less than 20 minutes to drive from the Strip to Summerlin and yet it feels like a world away. Leafy, affluent and quiet, in stark contrast to the effervescent heart of Sin City, it is here that Gallant sat and discussed his plans for the season to ahead, having found some time out of preparing his new side for their very first season in the NHL.

That in itself is something of an accomplishment, as Gallant has had much to get ready before the NHL’s first expansion team since 2000 take to the ice in Dallas, Texas. An entire squad of new players must learn how to play alongside one another in a brand new system. Opposition teams must be scouted and prepared for. Not to mention the raft of off-the-rink, administrative duties.

