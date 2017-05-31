Venus Williams accidentally announces pregnant sister Serena is having a girl

Anyone with a sister will know they can occasionally be troublesome.

It's a lesson Serena Williams learned yesterday after Venus appeared to accidentally announce the gender of her unborn baby.

Serena, the world No.1 tennis player, had watched Venus win a second round at the French Open yesterday before Venus made the slip-up during a post-match interview, and confirmed that her sister was expecting a girl.

View photos Serena Williams watches her sister Venus Williams' match against Japan's Kurumi Nara Credit: AP Photo/Petr David Josek) More

Joking that she hadn't heard that Serena was pregnant while talking to Eurosport, Venus said of the unborn child: “She's going to call me 'favourite aunt'”

Venus added that all of the aunts were squabbling over who the baby should be named after: “Every day we're like, Baby Vee, Baby Isher, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us.”

In April, Serena admitted that she announced her pregnancy over Snapchat by accident.

She uploaded a picture to the social media platform of her bump and captioned it “20 weeks”.

She had meant to save it for her personal use, but accidentally broadcast it to the world. Serena deleted it after realising her mistake, but not before her followers could screenshot and share it.

View photos Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the Met Gala in May 2017 Credit: Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock More

Serena became engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the chatroom Reddit, in December last year after quietly dating for 15 months. This will be their first child.

After the pregnancy was confirmed, the former world tennis No.1 Ilie Nastase said of the unborn child: “Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?”

Serena responded saying she was disappointed that “we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racists comments”.