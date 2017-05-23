This video shows the moment of an explosion in Manchester Arena on Monday which killed 22 people and injured more than 50.

Witnesses reported hearing a "huge bomb-like bang" at around 10.30pm, as fans were leaving the arena shortly after a show by Ariana Grande finished.

The footage shows thousands fans screaming as they flee the arena after the loud bang.

Police have not said what caused or who was behind the atrocity, although unconfirmed reports have suggested it was carried out by a suspected suicide bomber.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said they are treating the blast as a "terrorist incident until we have further information".

If confirmed as terrorism it would be the worst attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

