Video of Conor McGregor's 'knock down' of Paulie Malignaggi leaked ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight

The video of Conor McGregor’s controversial sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi has been released ahead of the UFC star’s boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather later this month.

The Irishman goes 12 rounds – or less, if you are to believe either fighter’s knockout predictions – with his American rival in Las Vegas on 26th August.

But his preparations for the superfight hit a speedbump last month when Malignaggi, who was drafted in by McGregor as a sparring partner, stormed out of the camp after photographs emerged of him on the canvas, implying he had been knocked down.

Malignaggi, a retired two-time world champion, claimed he was pushed and the photo was a not a true representation of what happened as he urged McGregor’s camp to publish the full video.

McGregor had previously ignored the demands but UFC owner Dana White has now taken to Instagram to show what actually happened.

Theres an awful lot to say about this 25 seconds. An awful lot. BUT it wasn't no push. Yes Pauline's ass was hanging out but he got clipped. pic.twitter.com/ZUl6ypSpLB — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) August 12, 2017

“For all the people who think @notoriousmma can’t box. This gonna be a FIGHT!!!! For those that don’t know with is Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion,” he wrote as he posted the video.

Malignaggi responded furiously on social media, accusing White of releasing a flattering angle of the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: “@DanaWhite you bitchass you were actually there and saw all 12 rounds. Really you f*****g cue ball ass fraud? Kissing my ass after the 12 rounds.”

But was it a push down or a knock down? Let us know what you think in the poll below.