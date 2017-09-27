Village cricket team relegated for 'spineless' declaration that led to title

Fair play is an important part of cricket at any level - PA

It was the "spineless" act of gamesmanship that was predictably branded simply not cricket, and now the village cricket team responsible has been punished for it.

Carew Cricket Club, who caused a row over fair play when an early declaration saw them win a league title, have been relegated as punishment.

Carew declared at 18-1 during their Pembroke County Cricket Club Division One title-decider with second-placed Cresselly.

They had worked out they could lose the match but still claim the championship if they denied their opponents any batting or bowling bonus points.

Carew said it was deciding whether to appeal the sanction which means their first team has been demoted to division two, while their second team was also automatically relegated to division three.

The club's victory over Cresselly on August 26 prompted outrage on Twitter, including from Piers Morgan who tweeted: "Congratulations @CarewCC - you spineless, cowardly bunch of pathetic numpties."

Former England cricketer Steve James described the situation as a "disgrace", while Gareth Rees, a former Glamorgan player, tweeted: "Just heard what happened in the Pembs league today. What an embarrassment from @CarewClub shocking behavior. (sic)"

Carew started the day 21 points clear and with 20 points for a win, declared on 18-1 to deny Cresselly the chance of any batting or bowling bonus points.

Officials said Carew did not technically break any rules, but the complaints led to the creation of a four-man disciplinary committee which looked into the team's actions.

Carew Cricket Club secretary Nick Scourfield said he was at the hearing on Tuesday night and confirmed the club had also been fined £300, while captain Brian Hall has been suspended for the start of the 2018 season.

However, the team was allowed to remain champions of division one.

He said: "We are obviously considering appeal and that is all I want to say at the moment."

Pembroke County Cricket Club chairman Paul Webb said the club would not be commenting.