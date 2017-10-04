The Walking Dead season 8: Decoding the episode 1, 2 and 3 titles and plot synopses

The Walking Dead season 8 is a matter of weeks away and AMC has released the title and plot synopses for the first three episodes revealing a fraction more of what fans can expect.

It's been known ever since season seven's climactic showdown that the focus of this eighth season will be the war against Negan, but beyond that, showrunner Scott Gimple has been tight-lipped on any further details. While these episode descriptions fail to give any huge intel on future occurrences (and let's face it, would you want them to?), it seems Gimple's promise the season will "melt your minds" may bear some accuracy.

Below, we attempt to analyse what these titles and their synopsis could mean for viewers - before we get into it, you might also want to check out our 'everything we know' guide for season eight.

Episode 1: 'Mercy'

Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviours.

Considering the premiere has an expanded running time of 67 minutes, it seems that this episode - the show's 100th - will move at a faster pace than much of season seven combined with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and company ready to put their revenge mission into action. Add to the mix the shifting allegiances with Negan's former right-hand man Dwight (Austin Amelio) now firmly with Alexandria and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) seemingly defected to the Saviours.

Episode 2: 'The Damned'

The plan involving Alexandrians, Kingdommers and Hilltoppers unfolds; as Rick continues to fight, he encounters a familiar face.

As the war undoubtedly steps up a gear following what's sure to be some devastating events in the preceding episode (fingers crossed not as traumatising as the season seven opener...), Rick will encounter 'a familiar face' leading to the question: who could this be?

Maybe this could mark the return of Heath (Corey Hawkins) now his tenure as 24: Legacy's lead is complete. Or perhaps this episode marks the first time Rick comes face-to-face with Eugene following his defection? As Gimple said in the light of the season seven finale, things aren't "looking good" for the character... could he be 'The Damned of the title?

Episode 3: 'Monsters'

Conflict with the Saviours leads to unintended consequences for the Hilltop, the Kingdom, and Alexandria; morality proves tricky in wartime.

We're going to go out on a limb and say the 'monsters' the title aren't the undead but Negan's Saviours. We're not gonna lie - the 'unintended consequences' for our group of heroes isn't feeling us with much hope that someone isn't going to meet a grisly end in this third episode. Who could that be? We mined the season eight trailer for potential clues and came up with two characters.

*look away as potential spoilers could follow*

A shot in the trailer shows Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson), the husband of Aaron (Ross Marquand), in tears leading fans to believe the latter's number could be up. Elsewhere, Shiva can be seen taking down several walkers, a moment which has people worried for the Kingdom leader Ezekiel's (Khary Payton). pet tiger because of this particular moment from the comic books.

The Walking Dead season eight airs 22 October in the US on AMC with the UK premiere arriving the following evening (23 October) on FOX and NOW TV

