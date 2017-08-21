Watch how Big Ben's final chiming draws huge crowds from all over the world

Thousands of tourists from all over the world, including reportedly as far as Australia, erupt into spontaneous applause as they gather outside Parliament to hear Big Ben bong for the last time for four years.
Thousands of tourists from all over the world, including reportedly as far as Australia, erupt into spontaneous applause as they gather outside Parliament to hear Big Ben bong for the last time for four years.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more