Watch: Corbyn plays football at Hackney Marshes

Jeremy Corbyn will use FA Cup final day to commit to developing a "flexible football ticket" to help fans travel to matches which are moved for television coverage with minimum disruption.

A Labour government will work with train operators, broadcasters and football clubs to stop fans being left with worthless train tickets and having to buy new ones when games are re-arranged at short notice, he will say.

Mr Corbyn will also use cup final day, "the greatest day of the football season", to highlight Labour's manifesto commitment to ensuring 5% of the Premier League's domestic and international television rights income is diverted to the grassroots game.

On a visit to Hackney Marshes football pitches, the Arsenal fan will pledge to make football "a game for the many, not the few" - before travelling to Wembley to watch his team take on Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.