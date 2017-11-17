Watch highlights from the dramatic first day of the Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand

All eyes were on the sky on Friday, as a number of fans turned out to watch the first day of the Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand took place.

Taking place over the U-Tapau Naval Air Base, Pattaya, Thailand, the Silver Race – which kicked-off proceedings – was dominated by the enigmatic Texan Ryszard Zadow, flying Last Lap Player.

The modified Cassutt racer destroyed the opposition, lapping the entire field with the exception of #9 Outlaw, flown to an admirable second place by Scott Holmes from Edmonton, Canada.There was then a dramatic fight for third-place. British pilot Trevor Jarvis in #58 Sonic Zoom was winning the dogfight for much of the race, only to be hauled in and overtaken at the last by #27 ‘Once More’ flown by Kent Jackson from Washington DC.

And – to add insult to injury – Jarvis was then caught by Fast and Easy flown by Paul Newman from Ohio, USA, to finish a disappointing fifth.

Bringing up the rear was final finisher Steve Tumlin flying Fiesty, while Scotland’s Des Hart – in Sleeper – was forced to retire with an overheating engine.

The Gold race was up next, with What Airplane Honey, flown by Tim Cone of California, taking a convincing victory.

Cone overtook early race leader #69 Philip Goforth of Texas early on, with Goforth continuing to finish in second-place.

Third place went to the home Team Siam Air Racing #22 ‘Hysteria’ of Bangkok-resident Parisian Lionel Mougel after overtaking #79 Justin Phillipson of California in ‘No Strings Attached’, which finished ahead of Floridan Chip Maples in #40, Miss USA.