Manchester vigil in Albert Square for 'city to come together'

The evening sun shone over Manchester's Albert Square tonight, as the city came together to mourn those who lost their lives in Monday's attack.

The square was packed with thousands of people, many of them girls around the age of the young people who were killed, who had rushed here from school and work to pay their respects.

A minute's silence followed words from mayor Andy Burnham, Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins and poet Tony Walsh, many of which moved members of the crowd to tears.

20-year-old Maddie Aimsworth was working at the Arena last night, but her shift on the bar had ended a few minutes before the end of the concert, meaning she happened to leave before the explosion.

Shaken up from Monday's events and clearly overcome with emotion, Maddie said: "You just don't go to a concert and expect not to come home. I can't believe anyone could do this."

Like many of the people who had come to the square, Maddie had come to lay flowers on the steps of Manchester town hall.

