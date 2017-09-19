    Watch: Theresa May attends Invictus basketball event with Justin Trudeau

    Telegraph Video

    Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend a wheelchair basketball event in Ottawa ahead of the opening of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday.

     

