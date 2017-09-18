Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has arrived at court to face a drink-drive charge.

The Everton striker, 31, made no comment as he was met by photographers outside Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Wayne Rooney arrives at Stockport Magistrates court pic.twitter.com/tFpmsraO9c — Olly Foster (@OllyFoster) September 18, 2017

Wearing a blue suit and with his hands in his pockets, Rooney walked into the court building accompanied by a small entourage.

He was charged after being stopped while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

The car reportedly belonged to a woman he had met in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on a night out.

Rooney was arrested by Cheshire Police after officers pulled him over on Altrincham Road and was released on bail later that day.

He had been pictured in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge the evening before his arrest.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm on August 31, with the comment: "International Break #legend."

Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford on his return to former club Manchester United on Sunday, but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 defeat for his boyhood club Everton, which he rejoined during the summer break.

