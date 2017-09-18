    Wayne Rooney arrives at court to face drink-driving charge after 2am arrest

    Telegraph Reporters
    Wayne Rooney arrives at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday morning - AFP

    Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has arrived at court to face a drink-drive charge.

    The Everton striker, 31, made no comment as he was met by photographers outside Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

    Wearing a blue suit and with his hands in his pockets, Rooney walked into the court building accompanied by a small entourage.

    A police officer guides Wayne Rooney's arrival at court Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

    He was charged after being stopped while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

    The car reportedly belonged to a woman he had met in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on a night out.

    Wayne Rooney was accompanied by a small entourage and surrounded by police officers Credit: Paul Cousans/Zenpix

    Rooney was arrested by Cheshire Police after officers pulled him over on Altrincham Road and was released on bail later that day.

    He had been pictured in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge the evening before his arrest.

    Wayne Rooney with cricketer Jack McIver at the Bubble Room bar in Alderley in this picture posted on Instagram just hours before the footballer's arrest Credit: JackMcIver26/Instagram

    Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm on August 31, with the comment: "International Break #legend."

    Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford on his return to former club Manchester United on Sunday, but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 defeat for his boyhood club Everton, which he rejoined during the summer break.

    He has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together.

    Mrs Rooney recently announced she is pregnant with their fourth child.

