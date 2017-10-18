West Ham try to score Royal fans by giving Prince George and Princess Charlotte football shirts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at West Ham United's London stadium - REX/Shutterstock

West Ham could soon have a royal following after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given replica football shirts for their young children.

The couple - who on Tuesday revealed their third child is due in April - were handed the gifts by club captain Mark Noble as they visited the London Stadium, alongside Prince Harry, for the graduation ceremony of dozens of sports coaching apprentices, as part of the Coach Core scheme.

The claret and blue shirts were emblazoned with George and Charlotte's names and ages, four and two, respectively.

But whether or not the children will wear the shirts is still in question.

As he was welcomed by West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, Aston Villa fan William joked: "Right colours, wrong team."

Speaking of the presents, Noble said: "It was just a little gift from West Ham really.

"We know William is an Aston Villa fan - whether they (the shirts) will get put on or not, I don't know.

"It's just a gesture from us to welcome them to the club."

Noble was speaking to the Duke and Duchess as they watched practical sports sessions in action, including football, gymnastics, tennis and rugby.

Among the famous faces involved in the sessions was tennis coach Judy Murray, the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray.

She said it was "amazing" for William and Kate to be at the event, adding: "For them to be here is a huge inspiration for the young people."

She said she spoke to the Duchess about her children and how parents can develop coordination skills at a young age, including playing with balloons.

Ms Murray stuck with the theme of West Ham - whose fans sing "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles", adding: "I was telling them to try bubbles as well."

She said: "The Prince and the Duchess are very sporty, both of them, and I'm sure they will be keen for their kids to enjoy sport as well."

