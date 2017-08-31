Westworld season 2: New footage released in HBO 2018 preview

With Game of Thrones season seven out of the way, HBO is busy previewing the shows to come in 2018 releasing a brand new compilation which has debuted never-before-seen footage of Westworld season two.

The first trailer for the sophomore run of the cable network's sci-fi western hybrid - an adaptation of the 1973 film of the same name - was released at Comic-Con just last month, and these brief new clips continue to showcase the danger faced by guests of the park after the robotic hosts took control in the closing moments of season one.

One such clip hidden within this preview compilation shows Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) with a gun, threatening a Westworld staff member.

HBO has begun heightening the excitement levels for Westworld season two with a new website update providing chilling clues as to what's to come in future episodes.

Venture to other realms.

Experience more adventures this year and next on #HBO. pic.twitter.com/753wjCibXg — HBO (@HBO) August 30, 2017



The first season, which boasted an impressive cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins, scored both rave reviews and impressive viewing figures upon its debut last September.

Season two has seen the likes of Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares and Betty Gabriel added to the cast with Talulah Riley being promoted to series regular status.

Westworld season two will air on HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2018. The first season will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on 6 November.