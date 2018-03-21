Where Is Tiangong-1 as It Falls Toward Earth? Chinese Space Station on Collision Course

Time is running out for Tiangong-1, the prototype space station that China lost control over and is on a collision course with Earth, and there is now a way to track the doomed spacecraft and watch its dramatic fall.

The tracking website Satview has Tiangong-1 available among the satellites and debris it monitors as they fling around the Earth. There are two maps for observing the test space station—one is a wider view of the world with Tiangong-1’s larger flight path laid out in dotted lines, and the other is a closer look centered on the space station that shows the land and water below it at any given point.

Below the maps is Tiangong-1’s exact latitude and longitude, altitude and speed.

Users can set their location to see when Tiangong-1 is next due to pass overhead. For most parts of the globe, that time will occur after the space station’s countdown to re-entry has expired; Satview has its path on a timer that, at the time of this writing, was a little more than 11 days.

That puts its predicted re-entry on April 1, which is both Easter and April Fools’ Day this year.

Although Tiangong-1 will be headed back toward Earth, the majority of it will burn up in the atmosphere. Of the debris that has a small chance of being left, it is unlikely to hit people. Most of its potential landing area is water, and in the highest risk land areas, the chance of being smacked with space debris is smaller than winning the lottery.

In total, Tiangong-1, which launched in 2011, is several thousand pounds and about 34 feet long, with two solar panels combining for about 460 square feet of space.

Satview tracks other blockbuster objects as well, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station, which are both firmly in orbit and not expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

The website is also keeping a watch on the Humanity Star, the satellite that looks like a huge, shimmering disco ball. The spaceflight startup Rocket Lab launched that object into space earlier this year for a more artistic, rather than scientific, purpose, and it was scheduled to stay up there for nine months. But Satview is forecasting that Humanity Star will actually fall on Thursday morning. However, it will completely burn up in the atmosphere and does not pose a danger to people on the ground.

