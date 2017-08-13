Who Are the White Nationalist Groups That Demonstrated in Charlottesville?

In one of the largest demonstrations by of its kind for decades, white nationalist groups rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, an event that soon erupted into violence after a car rammed into a group of anti-racist counter-demonstrators, killing one woman and injuring dozens.

Here’s a rundown of some of the symbols used by white nationalists to show their allegiance to racist groups as they demonstrated against the removal of a Confederate statue.

A poster for Saturday’s Unite the Right rally based on Benjamin Franklin’s ‘join, or die’ cartoon identifies the groups attending.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center the groups include alt-right, neo-Confederate, identitarian, and neo-Nazi groups.

Alt-Right

Emerging from alt-right subculture on messaging group 4chan, the “national flag of Kekistan” mimics a Nazi war banner.

The banner references the group’s origins, with the 4chan logo in the top left corner.

The alt-right ‘kek’ slogan replaces the swastika in the center.

Neo-Nazi

Several far-right groups have incorporated the “Schwartze Sonne" or “black sun” into their logos.

It is based on an ancient sun wheel artifact created by pagan German and Norse tribes that was later adopted by the Nazi SS.

A version of the symbol was inlaid in the marble floor of Castle Wewelsburg, the base of the SS, where members performed occult rituals.

Ice hockey team the Detroit Red Wings issued a statement Sunday condemning the use of their logo by a white nationalist group at the rally, in which the central wheel was replaced by the Schwarze Sonne.

