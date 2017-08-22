Why Las Vegas is the perfect city to stage the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor freak show

If the detractors are to be believed and this fight really is bad for boxing, then the message hasn’t yet filtered through to the neon streets of Las Vegas, where excitement is building for Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Conor McGregor this Saturday.

Any fight involving Mayweather is guaranteed to generate interest in Vegas, a city that has long been associated with the 40-year-old veteran.

Mayweather may well be one of the richest athletes on the planet, but compared to stars like Tiger Woods and Roger Federer, he makes barely anything from endorsements. Instead, his one real endorsement is of the city of Vegas itself — with his last 15 fights all being staged here.

For years, Mayweather ruled over this city both metaphorically and literally. Almost the first thing visitors saw upon stumbling out of McCarran International Airport and into a taxi, their wallets growing lighter by the second, was the face and torso of a mean-faced Mayweather emblazoned on the side of the MGM Grand above the words: “HOME OF THE CHAMPION”.

That banner was eventually replaced after the first of Mayweather’s retirements following his forgettable farewell bout against Andre Berto, and now the Mayweather vs McGregor poster hangs there, the veteran forced to share the billing in the city he has come to call home.

Worse, his face isn’t even the first face tourists see on the short journey from the runway to the Strip. Unlike Mayweather and his strategic lack of endorsements, McGregor has started to work out just how lucrative his fledgling brand is over the past 24 months. He now readily lends his name to big companies — including Anhueser-Busch InBev, Beats Electronics and Budweiser — and so his bearded face stares down from dozens of advertising boards high up above East Tropicana Avenue.

In fact, although he hails from a completely different sport — not to mention a completely different nation — McGregor seems the heir apparent to Mayweather’s gilded Vegas throne. He may profess to adoring the sport of mixed martial arts to an almost demented degree (“there is no talent here, this is hard work, this is an obsession,” runs one of his oft-repeated soundbites) but that hasn’t stopped him from abandoning his career in the UFC to chase the dollars in the ring.

McGregor may love mixed martial arts — but he enjoys taking risks more. Here in Vegas, people are aware of that, and he is already revered for it. “Mayweather has always been the best, but McGregor is just so damn cool,” a fan called Tyler, stood in the atrium of the MGM Grand admiring the boxing ring they have put up to promote their closed circuit viewing parties on the night of the fight, told the Independent on Monday.

He’s stood with a friend, kitted out in a ‘The Money Team’ hoodie, Mayweather’s extortionately expensive lifestyle brand, but will not be cheering for the veteran on Saturday evening. “I’ve supported Mayweather in all his other fights but his last couple were pretty flat, so I guess Conor is the one generating the hype. It would be special to see him win.”

