Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is well worth watching even if you have no interest in the main event

Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming Las Vegas super-fight with Conor McGregor may well be poised to become one of the most lucrative fights in the history of boxing, but a large number of hardcore fans have so far refused to take the bait.

They fear the contest will be uncompetitive – referring to it either as a ‘freak-show’ or ‘celebrity fight’ – and are more interested in Gennady Golovkin’s lineal middleweight championship showdown with Canelo Alvarez in September, instead.

Understanding that the main event has been met with a mixed reception, Mayweather Promotions deserve credit for delivering an undercard which includes two title fights among the four televised contests that will precede the main event.

“What a night this will be for fight fans,” said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe in the press release that accompanied the reveal of the undercard. “Not only will they witness a first of its kind main event, but they will also see two incredible world title fights, as Mayweather Promotions' very own current and former world champions go head-to-head in separate bouts.”

The highlight of the undercard – especially from a British perspective – is undoubtedly Nathan Cleverly’s light-heavyweight showdown with Badou Jack. Cleverly will be making the first defence of WBA title but is the underdog heading into the fight, as Jack moves up a weight class following his majority draw with WBC super-middleweight champion James DeGale.

Jack may well be the favourite but, at 33, will need to get to grips with his new weight class quickly. And then there is the fact Jack has never been a hugely powerful puncher, not even at super-middleweight. He last stopped an opponent in 2014, while Cleverly – the bigger man – has only been knocked out once in his career, by Sergey Kovalev a year previous. It promises to be a true war.

Boxing fans will also be pleased to see Shawn Porter’s name cropping up on the bill, with his fight scheduled as one of the two preliminary fights that will air on FOX in the US. The former welterweight world champion knocked out Andre Berto – Mayweather’s most recent opponent – in a world-title eliminator last time out, and has been waiting for his title shot ever since.

With that tilt at the title unlikely to happen until 2018, Porter will fight the dangerous Thomas Dulorme as he attempts to keep busy. “I think fighting on network television again will be awesome and a huge opportunity for me,” Porter said upon the fight’s announcement. “I feel like I've earned this spot and I'm ready to give the people the appetiser they deserve.”

The popular Porter should win – his opponent has been fairly inactive since losing to Terence Crawford in 2015 while there are questions over his chin and defence – but Dulorme, who is signed with Mayweather Promotions, would not have been handed the fight unless the promotion company sincerely believed he had something of a chance. Again: expect fireworks.

Meanwhile, Steve Cunningham’s fight against Andrew Tabiti for the vacant USBA Cruiserweight title is another contest that will please hardened fans of the sport. Cunningham may be 41, with only one victory in his last four fights, but he’s a legend of the sport and famously dispatched Tyson Fury to the canvas in the second round of their 2013 clash.

