Widower calls for bike laws to change after wife dies following collision with cyclist

Matthew Briggs said he would campaign to change the law on bikes to align them with motor vehicle legislation

The husband of a woman who died after a collision with a cyclist has called for the law to change to help convict dangerous bike users.

Kim Briggs, a mother of two, died a week after suffering “catastrophic” head injuries in a collision with Charlie Alliston, who was cycling at 18mph on a fixed-gear bike.

Alliston, 20, was charged with manslaughter, the first time such a offence was pursued against a cyclist.

He was later cleared of the charge, but convicted of wanton and furious driving, an “archaic” offence previously used to prosecute drivers of horse-drawn carriages. It carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.

It is illegal to ride a bike without two separate brakes on British roads.

During Alliston’s trial at London’s Old Bailey, some experts said the collision may not have been fatal had his bicycle been fitted with a front brake.

Alliston denied the brake would have made a difference.

In an interview with The Times, Matthew Briggs said he would campaign to change the law on bikes to align them with motor vehicle legislation.

“We were quite a private family and I step into this with a good degree of trepidation,” he said. “But there is a problem with the law with these bikes, and it’s important for me to do the right thing.”

Duncan Dollimore, of Cycling UK, has also said here is a problem with outdated laws, saying: “Riding a fixed wheel bicycle on busy roads without a front brake is illegal, stupid, and endangers other road users, especially pedestrians.

“Charlie Alliston’s actions had tragic consequences for Kim Briggs‘ family, and it was entirely right that this led to his prosecution.

“The fact that he has been convicted of an offence dating back to legislation from 1861, drafted in archaic language, will doubtless lead some to argue that the laws on irresponsible cycling should be aligned with the laws on irresponsible driving.

“The reality is that the way in which the justice system deals with mistakes, carelessness, recklessness and deliberately dangerous behaviour by all road users has long been in need of review.

“In 2014 the Government acknowledged this when announcing a full review of all motoring offences and penalties, but then waited three years to launch a limited consultation last year which closed six months ago, with silence ever since.

“To ensure that there is consistency with charging decisions, and with how dangerous behaviour on or roads is dealt with, it is vital that the Government ends the delay, and gets on with the wide scale review that politicians from all sides, victims’ families and various roads safety organisations have tirelessly demanded.”