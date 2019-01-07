William Morgan Sheppard death: Star Trek and Doctor Who actor dies aged 86

Star Trek and Doctor Who actor William Morgan Sheppard has died aged 86.

The British actor died in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to son Mark, who is also an actor and shared the screen with his father multiple times.

Mr Sheppard was best-known for his work in Star Trek over the years, playing four different roles.

He played a Rura Penth commandant in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Ira Graves in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode The Schizoid Man and a Qatai in the Star Trek: Voyager episode Bliss.

His last appearance was as the Vulcan Science Council minister in the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie.

Mr Sheppard graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1958 before working with the Royal Shakespeare Company for 12 years.

He also appeared in the Doctor Who Season Six episode The Impossible Astronaut.

Son Mark paid tribute to the actor in a post on Instagram.

Not to start on a bit of a down note, but I just heard that the phenomenally talented William Morgan Sheppard passed away yesterday. Beyond his amazing body of work, he was also a brilliant acting teacher, and the ripple effects of his wisdom and insight are incalculable. — Taliesin Jaffe (@executivegoth) January 7, 2019

He said: “We went to spend some time with my father today.

“Though he couldn’t speak, we held hands, he laughed and was so happy to see us.

“We left and came home. A good day.

“He was rushed to hospital and passed at 6:30pm, my mother by his side.

“I am so grateful that he didn’t have to suffer any longer. Thank you for all your kind thoughts, love and prayers.”