Win a week’s ski holiday for two in Soldeu, Andorra, worth £1,450

With over 200km of slopes, Grandvalira is the largest skiable domain in the Pyrenees. It’s home to World Cup ski races and European competitions, making it a great destination for any sports fans who are up for a challenge.

Soldeu is an ideal resort for exploring the Grandvalira ski area, but if you’re not quite up to World Cup standard, don’t worry – the resort’s ski school is renowned for its awesome instructors, many of whom are from the UK, so it’s an excellent place to learn.

The prize includes self-catered accommodation at Apartments La Pleta

Destination experts Andorra Resorts offer the opportunity to create flexible holidays to Soldeu, using local expertise and a wide range of information to help you plan your trip. The company also organises breaks in other Andorran destinations, including Arinsal, Pas de la Casa and Vallnord, opening up possibilities for skiers and boarders of all kinds.

Together, Andorra Resorts and Apartments La Pleta are offering the chance to win a seven-night holiday for two people to Soldeu during the 2017/18 ski season. Just 500m from the gondola in Soldeu, Apartments La Pleta is a fantastic base for anyone who wants to explore the Grandvalira domain. The prize includes self-catering accommodation for two adults, plus return transfers, lift passes and equipment rental.

