Winchester braced for world’s best at Motocross of Nations racing carnival

Those motoring up the M3 past Winchester this weekend might be aware of the distant echo of straining bike engines. Adjacent to the ancient capital, one of the oldest motorsport events in the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme canon, the Motocross of Nations, will welcome an eclectic crowd numbering around 80,000 at the Matterley Basin circuit for what is the 71st edition of the race and one of the biggest meetings set to occur in the UK this year.

The annual gathering has a fitting stage in the vast Matterley ‘bowl’. The Nations, or ‘MXoN’ was born in 1947 as a dash between three flags – the British, Dutch and the Belgians – and was won by the Brits (who went on to claim status as ‘world champions’ another fifteen times, a total eclipsed only by the USA as the contest morphed into a ‘Ryder Cup’ spectacle through the 1980s and the proliferation of rapid Americans). MXoN has travelled to North America, France (twice), Belgium, Germany, Latvia, and Italy so far this decade.

From those humble beginnings and ‘scrambles’ on vintage machinery like BSA and Ariel, the 2017 incarnation will see almost forty countries selecting their three fastest off-road motorcycle racers to compete for the Chamberlain trophy and bragging rights as the quickest nation across the dirt and the spectacular jumps of the Matterley course; a venue constructed specifically for the 2006 MXoN and now the well received pad of the British Grand Prix.

Winchester will also be a hub of activity and attention for official factory entries from the likes of KTM, Husqvarna, TM and the Japanese, not to mention a swollen attendance from figures and brands within the motorcycle industry. In particular the off-road segment, which is often the first contact for a great many bikers and still a past time with a very dedicated and widespread grassroots following.

How does a motorsport team event work and why is this one-off flagship for a niche sport so popular? The time-old premise sees three riders per team and per category (MX2 for 250cc bikes, MXGP for 450cc and MX Open for either/or). Twenty Nations qualify from ‘heats’ on Saturday and enter three thirty minute-and-two-lap races on one day: MXGP and MX2 face-off followed by MX2 and MX Open and then the climax of MXGP and MX Open (usually a forty rider field of 450s).

