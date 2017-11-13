Winter surf in the UK: exhilaration for mind and body, or sheer madness?

Surfing in the UK in winter is surprisingly doable, and may also contribute towards physical and mental health and wellbeing - The Image Bank

Heavy footed, with pellets of rain assaulting my face and overhead clouds dashing my hopes of Insta-perfect blue vistas, I look ahead to a set of ominous breaking waves. What the hell am I doing, I ask myself?

I've always thought that there was a latent surfer in me; a beach bum in waiting. One day, I imagined, I'd abandon our miserable isle for Hawaii, and go on to achieve the impossibly toned, bikini-clad figure of Cameron Diaz – a bod that every celebrity gossip magazine I grew up reading told me was thanks to a serious surf habit.

You have to start somewhere – so I booked a place on a surf fitness camp. In October. In Devon. But now, watching those waves crash ahead, any goose pimples on my skin aren't down to excitement. Frankly, the idea that I'm about to get a great workout is cold comfort; all I really want now is a warm fire and a cup of tea.

I'm not the only one trying to get on board (no pun intended): surfing is set to make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo – an exciting prospect for the athletes who have long lobbied for their sport to get recognition. ‘Lifestyle’ surfing and surf fitness are also becoming more and more prevalent here in Blighty – and that goes for those of all ages and abilities, during all seasons.

For Mark Capps, my surf teacher for the weekend, surfing offers a “whimsical joy” like no other to a growing number of beach fans. It's increasingly recognised as a means to ignite a love of movement and, of course, the great outdoors. Simultaneously, the health benefits it bestows are receiving attention.

Water is a leveller because you’re all in the same position, trying to face something

Capps points out that there's no shortage of anecdotal evidence to support the idea that cold water activities – and surfing in particular – are a tool to strengthen mental health, build confidence and relieve stress. It tones and hones the whole body, using muscles that are often neglected. And there's no denying that it has something to offer in terms of an adrenalin kick, too.

One of the biggest surprises for me, a novice, is the wide accessibility of the activity to different age brackets – eager young children, teens with disabilities, stressed city workers, frustrated millennials and game pensioners alike. “Water is a leveller because you’re all in the same position, trying to face something,” Capps explains. “At the end of a session, you always have a sense that you’ve cracked something.

"There’s no barrier. There's a number of charities like LifeWorks which prove that surfing is accessible for children with autism and other disabilities, who just love being in the ocean.”

With Capps' encouragement, I venture forth into the great swell in front of us. Am I goofy-footed or a natural, he asks?

