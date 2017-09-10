Woman dies following collision with cyclist in London

A woman has died after colliding with a cyclist during an event in London.

The pedestrian, aged 67, died in a west London hospital on Thursday after suffering serious head injuries following the incident at RideLondon on 30 July.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Police were called to New King's Road and Guion Road in the Parson's Green area of Hammersmith and Fulham.

Detective Sergeant Alastair Middleton, from the Met Police's serious collision investigation unit, said police were appealing for more information about what happened.

“In light of the sad news that the pedestrian in this collision has passed away, it is important that we understand more about the circumstances surrounding the collision from either members of the public or those working as part of the event,” he said.

”Please call into the incident room if you have information, footage or images that could benefit our investigation.“

It comes after it emerged that a cyclist died at the same event, in what is believed to be a separate incident.

Maris Ozols, also aged 67, who was tackling the 46 mile route, suffered a cardiac arrest on Cromwell Road around the 13 mile mark.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 0208 543 5157, or the police 101 non-emergency number.