When a man took a picture up Gina Martin's skirt when she was enjoying herself at a festival, she was sure he could be punished.

However, after being told he did nothing illegal, she has taken things into her own hands and started a campaign which has reverberated across the country - to make 'upskirting' a specific offence under the law.

'Upskirting' is the term for when people put cameras under unsuspecting women's skirts and take a picture of their crotch, usually just before the woman notices what has happened.

On the 8th July 2017, this happened to Ms Martin, who was at the British Summertime Festival.

After seeing the man standing in front of her had an image of a woman’s bare legs and crotch on his phone screen, she realised it was of her.

She thought quickly and grabbed the phone, giving it to the festival staff, who called the police.

The police arrived and asked the man to delete the photo. However, five days later, Ms Martin was told the case was closed as the police said the man hadn't broken any laws.

Ms Martin, a 25-year-old writer from London, started a petition to change this.

The campaign to make upskirt photos illegal under the Sexual Offences Act of 2003 has been signed by more than 53,000 people.

“At British Summer Time music festival in London, the two men whose faces I’ve obscured in the photo above were taking up-skirt photos of my -you know what I mean- without me knowing,” she wrote.

“Please join me in calling on the Met Police to reopen my case and help me to get justice by prosecuting the men. ”

She said that it is a common practice, and that police should take action.

“This happens regularly to so many women and by putting pressure on the police to prosecute we’re also aiming to raise awareness nationwide that this is a crime,” she wrote.

“We want the law to specify clearly that this is a sexual offence with a victim, by adding this offence to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.”

Men who have taken 'upskirt' photographs have been prosecuted before under different laws.

If Ms Martin had been in a place which would reasonably be expected to provide privacy, such as her home or a changing room, it could amount to voyeurism under section 67 of the Sexual Offences Act.

However, a festival field would not fit under the remit of this law.

'Upskirting' can also come under the criminal offence of "outraging public decency" if two or more people see the photograph - but in Ms Miller's case, no such charge was made.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "The Met takes allegations of voyeurism seriously and does and will investigate them thoroughly. We use a range of policing tactics and deploy officers on specific operations to target this sort of criminal behaviour based on intelligence. We understand that it can be incredibly invasive and distressing for those that this happens to.

"In this specific case we believed the allegation had originally been dealt with in line with the victim's wishes. We have subsequently recontacted the victim and inquiries are ongoing."