Working Memory: What Is It, Why Is It Important and How Can You Improve It?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

When you need to remember a phone number, a shopping list or a set of instructions, you rely on what psychologists and neuroscientists refer to as working memory. It’s the ability to hold and manipulate information in mind, over brief intervals. It’s for things that are important to you in the present moment, but not 20 years from now.

Trending: Father's Day Gift Ideas: Gadgets, Books, Bourbon and More for Dad

Researchers believe working memory is central to the functioning of the mind. It correlates with many more general abilities and outcomes—things like intelligence and scholastic attainment—and is linked to basic sensory processes.

Given its central role in our mental life, and the fact that we are conscious of at least some of its contents, working memory may become important in our quest to understand consciousness itself. Psychologists and neuroscientists focus on different aspects as they investigate working memory: psychologists try to map out the functions of the system, while neuroscientists focus more on its neural underpinnings. Here’s a snapshot of where the research stands currently.

How much working memory do we have?

Capacity is limited—we can keep only a certain amount of information “in mind” at any one time. But researchers debate the nature of this limit.

Many suggest that working memory can store a limited number of “items” or “chunks” of information. These could be digits, letters, words or other units. Research has shown that the number of bits that can be held in memory can depend on the type of item—flavors of ice cream on offer versus digits of pi.

View photos to do list More

informedmag.com/CC

An alternative theory suggests working memory acts as a continuous resource that’s shared across all remembered information. Depending on your goals, different parts of the remembered information can receive different amounts of resource. Neuroscientists have suggested this resource could be neural activity, with different parts of the remembered information having varying amounts of activity devoted to them, depending on current priorities.

A different theoretical approach instead argues that the capacity limit arises because different items will interfere with each other in memory.

Don't miss: How NASA's Satellites Can Help Solve the Middle East Water Crisis

And of course memories decay over time, though rehearsing the information that’s in working memory seems to mitigate that process. What researchers call maintenance rehearsal involves repeating the information mentally without regard to its meaning—for example, going through a grocery list and remembering the items just as words without regard to the meal they will become.

In contrast, elaborative rehearsal involves giving the information meaning and associating it with other information. For instance, mnemonics facilitate elaborative rehearsal by associating the first letter of each of a list of items with some other information that is already stored in memory. It seems only elaborative rehearsal can help consolidate the information from working memory into a more lasting form—called long-term memory.

In the visual domain, rehearsal may involve eye movements, with visual information being tied to spatial location. In other words, people may look at the location of the remembered information after it has gone in order to remind them of where it was.

Working memory versus long-term memory

Long-term memory is characterized by a much larger storage capacity. The information it holds is also more durable and stable. Long-term memories can contain information about episodes in a person’s life, semantics or knowledge as well as more implicit types of information such as how to use objects or move the body in certain ways (motor skills).