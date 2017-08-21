World's oldest bowling club faces sexism row after refusing to lift ban on women

The first 'wood' being thrown during the opening of the 1933 season at the Chesterfield Bowling Club -

The world's oldest bowling club has been accused of sexism after a member quit when it refused to lift its ban on female members.

The Chesterfield Bowling Club - which dates back to the 12th century - recently voted against admitting women for the first time in its 700-year history.

A bowls player, who has since quit, called for the vote to overturn the Derbyshire club's long-standing tradition.

But his attempts were blocked by a two-thirds majority and its 50 paying members have pledged to fight to maintain the club's strict male-only policy.

The former member, who does not want to be named, has now lashed out at his ex-teammates following the contentious ruling.

He said: "I suggested that women be allowed to come along and play but I got drowned out.

"I was always told it was a male-only club - that there should be no women involved."

The former member says the club needs to let in female players to secure its future, claiming it is struggling financially.

The club pays just £2,000 a year to Chesterfield Borough Council for the lease of the site in the centre of town just off Beetwell Street.

The source claims this means council tax payers are subsidising an organisation with an openly discriminatory membership policy.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Bowls Club said: "We have traditionally been a male only club for many years.

