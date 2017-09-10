World Cup of Chess engulfed in race row over alleged 'gypsy' slur

The World Cup is locked in a bitter row over race - KEYSTONE

The World Cup of chess has been engulfed in a race row after a Grandmaster claimed he was told he couldn't wear shorts because he "looked like a gypsy".

Anton Kovalyov, of Canada, stormed out of the $1.6 million event minutes before his third round match yesterday. It followed a blazing row with one of the event's main organisers.

Kovalyov, 25, had turned up wearing the same stripey shorts he wore in the previous round when he knocked out India's former world champion Vishy Anand.

But 15 minutes before the start of play, officials collared Kovalyov and informed him they did not approve of his attire.

Kovalyov was accused of breaking the dress code imposed by the game's world governing body Fide, and ordered to change into long trousers.

View photos Chess pieces are laid ahead of a game More

Kovalyov refused, saying he didn't have any, before Fide vice president and head of the European Chess Union Zurab Azmaiparashvili intervened and a fierce row kicked off.

It ended with Kovalyov storming out, forfeiting his match with Maxim Rodshtein of Israel, and claiming he was racially abused, "bullied" and "treated like garbage".

Speaking afterwards, Ukrainian-born Kovalyov said: "The issue was not the shorts but how I was treated.

"I came to the game and was approached by the arbiter asking me to change (first time). I told him that I don't have pants with me.

"Then came Zurab, he was very aggressive, yelling at me and using the racial slur 'gypsy' to insult me, apart from mentioning several times that I will be punished by Fide.

"I told him that I had asked before at the previous world cup if what I was wearing was OK and I was told by somebody from the organisation that yes.

"Zurab, in a prepotent way, said he doesn't care, he's the organiser now. At this point I was really angry but tried not to do anything stupid, and asked him why he was so rude to me, and he said because I'm a gypsy."

Kovalyov said at that point he had to leave.

He went on: "So imagine this, the round is about to start, I'm being bullied by the organiser of the tournament, being assured that I will be punished by Fide, yelled at and racially insulted. What would you do in my situation?

"I think many people would have punched this person in the face or at least insulted him. I decided to leave.

"I am disgusted by these type of people. I don't want the money. I'm coming back home."

The winner of the two-leg match is due to face world champion Magnus Carlsen in round four.

View photos Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian chess grandmaster and current World Chess Champion More

Read More