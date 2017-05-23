World monuments light up with Union Jack as cities mourn Manchester attack

Cities around the world have lit up their iconic monuments in mourning the tragic attack on a concert in Manchester that has left 22 people dead and many other injured.
While officials in the UK rushed to identify the suspect of the suicide bombing, and determine the extent of his network in the country that may also carry out an attack, monuments showed their solidarity and support for the mourning taking place in England.
Here are photos from around the world.
Dubai
The Burj Khalifa, the tallest freestanding structure in the world, was lit up with the Union Flag, with a long red stripe extending to the top spire.
The famous Burj Khalifa building in Dubai has been lit up in solidarity with #Manchester #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/5kbOOk2VkH— CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) May 23, 2017
Belfast
City hall was lit up for the Manchester victims.
Belfast City Hall in support of #Manchester pic.twitter.com/jNzBXg08li— Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 23, 2017
Berlin
Brandenburg gate was lit up with the Union Flag following the attack.
Comhar na gcomharsan* / Support of neighbours. Berlin's— Cathal Mac Coille (@CathalMacCoille) May 23, 2017
Brandenburg Gate lit in solidarity with #Manchester #Irish pic.twitter.com/mzshhzOdqk
Tel Aviv
The city illuminated a depiction of the Union Jack to mourn the victims.
The Municipality building lights up tonight as our thoughts and hearts go to the people of #Manchester pic.twitter.com/PevozMaN2O— Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) May 23, 2017
Abu Dhabi
The headquarters of Adnoc Group lit up their building to remember the victims.
#ADNOC HQ displays the #British Union Jack in solidarity with the victims of Manchester attack pic.twitter.com/uWatIQachL— AdnocGroup (@AdnocGroup) May 23, 2017
Paris
The Eiffel Tower turned off its lights following the attacks in solidarity with the UK.
Sunderland
The Penshaw Monument was lit up in remembrance of the Manchester victims.
#WeStandTogether against terror. #KingsburyMandir lit up in Union Jack colours tonight 🇬🇧 Praying for those affected by #ManchesterAttacks pic.twitter.com/hIUkfij2Jc— Swaminarayan Mandir (@SGadiLondon) May 23, 2017
London
The Kingsbury Mandir was lit up in remembrance of the victims.
