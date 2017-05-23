World monuments light up with Union Jack as cities mourn Manchester attack

Cities around the world lit up monuments in remembrance of Manchester victims: AFP/Getty Images

Cities around the world have lit up their iconic monuments in mourning the tragic attack on a concert in Manchester that has left 22 people dead and many other injured.

While officials in the UK rushed to identify the suspect of the suicide bombing, and determine the extent of his network in the country that may also carry out an attack, monuments showed their solidarity and support for the mourning taking place in England.

Here are photos from around the world.

Dubai

The Burj Khalifa, the tallest freestanding structure in the world, was lit up with the Union Flag, with a long red stripe extending to the top spire.

The famous Burj Khalifa building in Dubai has been lit up in solidarity with #Manchester #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/5kbOOk2VkH — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) May 23, 2017

Belfast

City hall was lit up for the Manchester victims.

Belfast City Hall in support of #Manchester pic.twitter.com/jNzBXg08li — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 23, 2017

Berlin

Brandenburg gate was lit up with the Union Flag following the attack.