World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea makes it three in a row ahead of Jerez

A win in race one at the last round in Magny Cours, France ensured that Jonathan Rea not only claimed the 2017 World Superbike Championship, but that the Northern Irishman wrote his name in WSBK history. Rea is the first man to take three World Superbikes crowns in a row. Only two other riders in the history of the series have been crowned champion three times or more; Troy Baylis took three titles, 2001, 2006, and 2008, while Carl Fogarty went one better with four championships, winning back-to-back titles in 1994, 1995 and 1998, 1999.

Rea was forced to retire in race two after colliding with Eugene Laverty’s stricken machine, breaking a foot rest in the process. This was only the second time in 2017 that Rea had failed to finish a race - in fact it was also only the second time that Rea had not stood on the podium, such has been his dominance. From the 22 races to date, Rea has taken 12 wins, seven seconds', and one third place. His longest run (two occasions) without a win has been three races.

With two rounds; four races to go and Rea’s lead the championship standing at 120 points he could be in line for his biggest championship winning Margin. In 2016 he claimed the title by 51 points, and in 2015 the margin was 132 points. With Rea on average scoring 6 points per race more than his nearest rival, teammate Tom Sykes, he is very much on track to improve on 2015’s winning margin.

Regardless of whether Rea achieves his biggest winning margin, one thing is certain and that is that he has firmly cemented himself as an all time great of the World Superbike series. Undoubtedly he already has one eye on next year, and equalling Foggy’s record of four titles. But before then the pressing question on Rea’s fans and motorcycle racing fans in general is whether he'll be nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award (SPOTY).

If he is not it will be a huge travesty, and this is a view held by thousands of racing fans the length and breadth of the country. Such is the feeling there is an online petition canvassing for his inclusion, see below. Somehow I don’t think there is any doubt that should Lewis Hamilton be crowned F1 champion he will once again be nominated.

World Superbike Championship standings

1 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) 456 points

2 Tom Sykes (Kawasaki) 336

3 Chaz Davies (Ducati) 327

4 Marco Melandri (Ducati) 281

5 Alex Lowes (Yamaha) 200

6 Michael Van Der Mark (Yamaha) 189

Supersport World Championship

A superpole crash by reigning champion Kenan Sofuoglu has left the door open for Frenchman Lucas Mahias to take the title for Yamaha on the new for 2017 R6. With Sofuoglu suffering a broken hip and facing a 12 week recovery period the Turkish riders season is over. Mahias need only finish in the top two in Jerez and regardless of other results the championship will be his.

Should Mahias hold out to take the championship it will be Yamaha’s first World title since Sam Lowes was victorious in 2013, and the fifth Yamaha World Supersport championship. The Frenchman will become the 15th champion since the series begun. Prior to the Magny Cours crash, Sofuoglu was heading for what would have been his sixth title in the class.

Supersport World Championship standings

1 Lucas Mahias (Yamaha) 154 point

2 Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki) 145

3 Sheridan Morais (Yamaha) 122

4 Jules Cluzel (Honda) 115

5 PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta) 95

6 Federico Caricasulo (Yamaha) 80