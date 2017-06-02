Yachtswoman who tried to save fatally injured crewmate died in the same race just seven months later, inquest hears

Sarah Young, 40, attempted to resuscitate 49-year-old Andrew Ashman after he stepped into a

An amateur yachtswoman who tried to save a fatally injured crewmate died in the same round-the-world race just seven months later, an inquest hearing was told.

Sarah Young, 40, attempted to resuscitate 49-year-old Andrew Ashman after he stepped into a "danger zone" and was hit by a sail in high winds.

Mr Ashman, a paramedic, was less than a week into the year-long 40,000-mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race aboard the IchorCoal when he was struck and killed in the early hours of September 5, 2015, 120 miles off the coast of Portugal.

Mr Ashman, from Orpington, Kent, was the first sailor to die in the 19-year history of the race. But seven months later in April 2016 amateur sailor and company owner Miss Young, from London, died after being knocked overboard by a huge wave during the same race.

The Leeds University graduate was on board the IchorCoal in the Pacific Ocean when she was knocked in to the sea.

Her body was recovered, but crewmates were unable to revive her and she was buried at sea.

Southwark Coroner's Court heard Ms Young would have been called as a witness to give evidence at an inquest into Mr Ashman's death but she had been killed seven months later when the 70ft IchorCoal was hit by a freak wave.

A pre-inquest hearing into Mr Ashman's death was told he was on the yacht when a rope snapped as he was "reefing" the main sail in 30mph winds and was knocked unconscious by the mainsheet - a rope connected to the boom.

It is inescapable it's an unnatural death

Senior Coroner Dr Andrew Harris

Senior Coroner Dr Andrew Harris identified four factors in Mr Ashman's death including the decision to reduce sail and the entry by him to the "danger zone".

Describing it as an "unnatural death", he also said they must consider Mr Ashman's experience and his training.

Mr Ashman and his team were in the middle of the first of 14 mini races as part of the world's longest ocean race.

The Clipper Round the World Race was founded in 1995 by British sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, with the inaugural event taking place in 1996.

It pits teams of amateur sailors against one another in a race spanning more than 40,000 miles, separated into eight legs.

There will be another pre-inquest review regarding Mr Ashman's death in September to decide if a jury will be required.

A full three-day full inquest is due to take place at Southwark Coroner's Court in December.