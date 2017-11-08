Yorkshire's Charlotte Heath, 15, sparkles at Quinta do Lago

Youthful exuberance stole the show after a sparkling opening day at the Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championships in sun-soaked Algarve.

Charlotte Heath, playing her first competitive event abroad, belied her age - 15 - to show courage and grit on the North Course's lightning-quick greens in posting an opening 70 to lead the girls' event.

Meanwhile Max Hopkins, at 14 the youngest competitor in the field, lies well in contention in the boy's 54-hole strokeplay format after a fearless round of 71.

Charlotte Heath leads the girls's field after brilliant 70 Credit: Gary Prior More

Heath's early nerves were cast aside with a 12ft birdie on the sixth. "I had a rough start but I was confidently scrambling and knew I could hold putts," said Heath, aiming to become the first Yorkshire winner since Matthew Fitzpatrick's 2012 victory.

She leads by one shot over fellow 15-year-old Annabell Fuller, a returning finalist here, while her overnight lead may yet force her friends to revise their perceptions on her chosen sport.

"I don't think I'm going to change their opinion but I will give it a try," added Heath, who won the National Counties with Yorkshire earlier this year. "They think golf's weird and a sport for men."

Those who witnessed Hopkins' fizzing approach to the 18th from afar would have been forgiven for affording a second glance at his slender build and youthful looks.

The Bishop's Stortford member played with the taller pairing of defending champion Harry Goddard and Alfie Fox.

Yet, given he is already an England under-18 squad member, rightly admitted afterwards that "I'm not in it for nothing".

Northamptonshire's Ben Jones posted 69 Credit: Gary Prior More

His fairway wood from the rough on the par-5 last landed to within 15 ft as he claimed a final birdie to head into today's round two shots behind leader Ben Jones.

"It is a scoreable course if you hit it straight," said a confident Hopkins. "I lost count the number of lip outs I had."

The Northamptonshire teenager, who won the Henry Coooper Junior Masters by 10 shots, raced to four under par on the front nine before a run of three straight bogeys forced a composed finish.

Defending girls' champion Hannah Screen lies four shots off the pace, while Goddard posted a wayward 78 but is capable of going lower after shooting a course record 66 last year.