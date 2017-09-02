Zara Phillips takes a tumble at the Burghley horse trials - but walks away unscathed

Zara Tindall riding High Kingdom at the Burghley horse trials today, ending up in the water at fence 23 - Anglia Picture Agency

Zara Phillips took a dramatic tumble from her horse at the Burghley Horse Trials earlier today - but escaped uninjured.

The Queen's granddaughter has been competing in the three-day equestrian event near Peterborough since Friday, when she was watched by rugby player husband Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia.

Phillips looked unsteady going over the jump Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

But while riding the cross-country course on her horse High Kingdom earlier today, the Olympian slipped from the saddle and fell head-first into the water.

The accident is thought to have taken place at fence 23, the Land Rover Trout Hatchery.

She became unseated as her horse landed Credit: Ashley Pickering/ Anglia Picture Agency

She became unseated as her horse landed after the water jump.

But she appeared to have escaped unscathed and walked up the bank to be greeted by one of the event doctors.

She lost her seat in the saddle and fell forward over the left side of the horse... Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

Yesterday morning the experienced horsewoman took part in the dressage portion of the event, and the final part of the trials, showjumping, will take place tomorrow.

...before falling head-first into the water. Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

