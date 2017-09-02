Zara Phillips takes a tumble at the Burghley horse trials - but walks away unscathed

Zara Phillips took a dramatic tumble from her horse at the Burghley Horse Trials earlier today - but escaped uninjured.
The Queen's granddaughter has been competing in the three-day equestrian event near Peterborough since Friday, when she was watched by rugby player husband Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia.
But while riding the cross-country course on her horse High Kingdom earlier today, the Olympian slipped from the saddle and fell head-first into the water.
The accident is thought to have taken place at fence 23, the Land Rover Trout Hatchery.
She became unseated as her horse landed after the water jump.
But she appeared to have escaped unscathed and walked up the bank to be greeted by one of the event doctors.
Yesterday morning the experienced horsewoman took part in the dressage portion of the event, and the final part of the trials, showjumping, will take place tomorrow.
The winner will be presented with £90,000 and a trophy by Phillips' aunt, the Countess of Wessex.
But Phillips' fall is thought to have put her out of contention.
She won a silver medal as part of the British equestrian team at the 2012 Olympics in London, putting in a flawless cross-country performance on that occasion to help secure the team a place in the top three.