New Zealand police apologise for 'tone-deaf' and 'staggering' car crash tweet

Many people were offended by the tweet - Twitter

Police in New Zealand have had to apologise for a "tone-deaf" tweet posted from their account, which discussed the matter of breaking the news of death to a loved one.

It said: "When we have to tell someone a member of their family died in a crash", illustrated with a gif featuring American Office star Steve Carell.

In the gif, he thinks: "This is the worst".

Many complained that the tweet was offensive, and questioned why police would be so seemingly flippant about tragedy.

The tweet has now been deleted.

OK, it's only Monday, but this tweet by NZ Police already takes the booby prize for social media fail of the week. Tone-deaf. pic.twitter.com/w4xG3NAyPL — Nik Dirga (@nikdirga) October 9, 2017

Is it just me or this tweet going to get deleted? https://t.co/MUmnYyNvvP — Ben Uffindell (@BenUffindell) October 9, 2017

The department attempted to justify their tweet before deleting it, writing: "Telling someone their loved is not coming home is one of the hardest things cops ever have to do."

However, they later deleted it, tweeting: "We apologise for the recent road safety tweet. We quickly realised it was wrong & insensitive & it was immediately deleted. Thx for feedback".

We apologise for the recent road safety tweet. We quickly realised it was wrong & insensitive & it was immediately deleted. Thx for feedback — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) October 9, 2017

One angered Twitter user responded: "Staggering that anyone even considered tweeting that, let alone searched for the meme, drafted the tweet and then shared with the world".

Another said: "I think the person who posted that needs their twitter privileges revoked."