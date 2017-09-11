Zealandia: Earth’s Hidden Continent Was Radically Altered by the Formation of the Ring of Fire

Zealandia made global headlines earlier this year when scientists announced that it counts as a new continent.

Now it is coming under closer scientific scrutiny. We are currently halfway through an expedition to drill into this vast underwater plateau of continental crust, and we can already reveal that Zealandia’s geography changed more dramatically and more recently than anyone had thought.

Earth’s hidden continent





Trending: Can War With North Korea Be Avoided? Merkel and Putin Will Talk About It

There are seven continents on Earth: Eurasia, North America, South America, Africa, Antarctica, Australia and now Zealandia.

Zealandia is about two-thirds the size of Australia, but 94 percent of it lies deep below the southwest Pacific Ocean. Its only major landmasses are New Zealand to the south and New Caledonia to the north.

Very little is known about it, because most of it lies about a mile beneath the Pacific Ocean.

The Zealandia continent also encompasses some smaller bits of land, including Norfolk Island, the Lord Howe group and some sub-Antarctic islands. These islands were discovered hundreds of years ago, but the submerged part was only recognized as a continent in recent decades. It remains sparsely surveyed and sampled. We have better maps of the moon.

View photos Zealandia_topography More

NOAA

We are a team of 32 scientists from 12 different countries and our expedition is part of the International Ocean Discovery Program, which coordinates seagoing explorations of Earth’s history recorded in sediments and rocks beneath the ocean floor.

Don't miss: The 4 Best NFL Week 1 Celebrations Almost Made Us Forget The League is Terrible

Our ship, the Joides Resolution is a floating village and laboratory, equipped with a drill rig that can take core samples from the seafloor. The samples we have collected so far show clear signs of major geographic changes and volcanic eruptions that were related to formation of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a chain of undersea volcanoes, ocean trenches, seamounts and hydrothermal vents that formed some 40 to 50 million years ago.

Zealandia exposed

There is a buzz of excitement on the ship. After more than a month at sea we are mid-way through our expedition and have drilled into the seabed at four sites. You can’t beat the old-fashioned thrill of exploration and discovery.

We are rewriting the geological history of Zealandia on our voyage. Zealandia was first recognized about 50 years ago and ideas for how it formed were published then, but the only previous expedition that has drilled deep enough into the seabed to collect useful evidence was undertaken in 1971.

It appeared back then that Zealandia separated from Australia and Antarctica about 80 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. It then subsided deep beneath the waves and was lost.

View photos Sinabung volcano More

Read More