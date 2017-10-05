The 39 best exercises for burning calories

Richard Jones
Find out whether your favourite exercise is on the list

The publication of new research on the physical and mental benefits of exercise seems to be a near daily occurrence. If we're not finding out that an hour a week could help prevent depression or just 45 minutes of exercise a week boosts the brain power of people in their fifties and over, then we're learning that sitting down for 10 or more hours a day speeds up ageing. So if we didn't get it before, we definitely do now: exercise should be a vitally important facet of our everyday lives.

However, all this data and proof has us scratching our heads as to the best way to optimise our precious workout time. Do I need to do strength training or will a kick-around in the park suffice? I love a round of Sunday golf but would a jog on the treadmill be a better use of my time?

Fortunately, researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota have ranked 39 common exercises based on information obtained from the US National Institutes of Health. The research calculated the number of calories burned during an hour of each exercise, with surprising results.

See where your sport of choice made it on the list below:

1. Running (8mph) - 861-1,074 per hour depending on your weight

When Usain Bolt broke the 100m world record, he was speeding along at 27.8 mph, so 8pm should seem like a breeze. And if you've got the endurance in the bag: running from London to York at 8 mph would take you 27 hours. Watch out Dick Turpin. 

2. Skipping - 861-1,074

Skipping is a weightbearing exercise so can help to improve bone density, thus helping stave off osteoporosis. It'll also impress all your mates at break time. 

3. Football - 752-937

You may not be the same as Messi when it comes to skills, but you can be on the calorie counter Credit:  Anadolu Agency

In the last global census undertaken by the sports governing body FIFA, it was estimated that there are 265 million people who play football. Plenty of people to drag along for a kick-about then.

4. Taekwondo - 752-937

This Korean martial art that focuses on oh-so-lovely kicks to the head has been an Olympic event since 2000. And there are over 20,000 members of the Taekwando Association of Great Britain, with some 600 clubs to join, so you won't be doing high kicks on your lonesome.

5. Vigorous swimming - 715-892

Swimming is a full-body workout that is great for your joints. (By vigorous we're sure they don't mean splashing about in the shallow.)

6. Running up stairs - 657-819

A study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that sedentary women who incorporated stair climbing into their daily activities increased their VO2 max, or maximum aerobic capacity, by 17.1 percent and reduced "bad" LDL cholesterol by 7.7 percent. And you don't even need to leave the house for this one – although we dread to think about the state of your carpets after.

7. Running (5mph) - 606-755

Run your own race Credit:  Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Europe

So obviously running quicker is going to burn more calories but you can still burn a fair amount running a little slower. Most people class 5mph as a strident jog  (not me though – not since I was over-taken by a toddler during a 5k run).

8. Tennis - 606-755

Studies of lifetime tennis players found that the bones in the arm used to swing the racquet have a greater bone mass than those in the arm not used. 

9. Climbing - 606-755

Each climbing wall is a puzzle as your brain has to figure out the next steps for your hands and feet. Training the mind and body.

10. Flag football - 584-728

Right this was an American study so this isn't anything to do with Wayne Rooney flying a kite. No, it's a little bit of tag American football - where the cleats and helmets are replaced with ribbons and good vibes.

Doesn't look too taxing Credit:  Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport

11. Basketball - 584-728

Basketball is also great for improving your hand-eye co-ordination. If you take your eye off that hand you're likely to get a ball right in your mug.  

12. Rollerblading - 548-683

While rollerblading you push your legs to the side; the movement strengthens the outside of your glutes - an oft neglected part of our body.

13. High-impact aerobics - 533-664

High impact exercises include running, jogging, jumping and other workouts all on one spot, where the body is making contact with, or pounding, the ground.

14. Racquetball - 511-637

Sorry Brits, its another unfamiliar American sport - but the differences between racquetball and squash are slim. The main distinction is that they use smaller rackets and balls in squash.

15. Ice skating - 511-637

We're coming up to ice skating season so take advantage Credit: Devy Masselink / Alamy Stock Photo

Ice-skating is easy on the joints because it’s low impact, and it improves your balance and coordination - so it's great exercise for all ages.

16. Backpacking - 511-637

Even better if that backpack is full to the brim with gym clothes.

17. Slow skiing (2.5mph) - 496-619 

Slow skiing requires a similar technique to rollerblading and ice skating - as opposed to just pushing yourself down a hill and letting yourself fly.

18. Water skiing - 438-546

A brilliant leg workout, owing to the fact that you have to steady your legs to absorb the bumpy effects of the water.

19. Rowing on a machine - 438-546

If you're going to go for a machine in the gym, make it the rowing machine Credit: Getty Images

If you have back problems it is best to avoid this exercise. 30-50 per cent of rowers will have an episode of low back pain in a 12-month period.

20. Hiking - 438-546

A study by the University of Michigan found that walking on uneven terrain while hiking increases the amount of energy your body uses by 28 per cent compared to walking on flat ground.

21. Light swimming - 423-528

Breaststroke is the least beneficial stroke for burning calories but a much better cardiovascular workout than the other strokes.

It's all very American this list, and well it's just not cricket Credit:  Matt Marton /USA Today Sports

22. Water aerobics - 402-501 

In water aerobics, the buoyancy of the water helps take off some of the impact we tend to place on our body, due to our own water weight, so it is a recommended exercise option for those with joint conditions.

23. Baseball - 365-455

Professional baseball players tend to be lean, with 8-9 percent body fat, and quick, with most being able to run 60 years in under 7 seconds.

24. Kayaking - 365-455

Kayak means 'hunter's boat' in Inuit.

25. Weightlifting - 365-455

Lifting has been shown to halt and even reverse sarcopenia – the reduction of skeletal muscle that occurs as we get older.

Trying running outside instead of at the gym Credit:  Shalom Ormsby/ Getty Images Fee

26. Jogging on a treadmill - 365-455

Treadmills can lead to a loss of agility, as they fail to mimic the real-life conditions of running on uneven ground. 

27. Low-impact aerobics - 365-455

Most trainers define low-impact aerobics as movements where one foot stays on the ground. They also lessen the risk of injury occurred by more vigorous exercises.

28. A brisk walk (3.5mph) - 314-391

"All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking." That's a pro-tip from professional thinker, Friedrich Nietzsche, so you know your on your way to a winner.  

Pfft, try doing that on a flat track - burn more calories Credit: Holger Thalmann/ Getty Images Contributor

29. Downhill skiing - 314-391

While it doesn't burn as many calories as skiing on flat ground, downhill skiing is a great ab workout, as your core works over-time to keep you on your feet.

30. Playing golf - 314-391

A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports showed that on average golfers have a five year increase in life expectancy compared to non-golfers.

31. Power yoga - 292-364

Power yoga is like normal yoga, but at a faster pace and with added cardio.

No wonder those volleyball players look so pleased with themselves Credit: SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA

32. Volleyball - 292-364

In a 2017 study by the London School of Economics on 459 athletes, those who played team sports, like volleyball, reported being more satisfied with their lives overall.

33. Easy cycling (less than 10mph) - 292-364

British Cycling's membership has doubled since 2008 to 50,000. The industry is now thought to be worth £3bn a year to the UK economy according to the London School of Economics.

34. Canoeing - 256-319

The main difference between a canoe and a kayak is in the blades on the paddle (canoe has one, kayak has two) and the seating position (canoeist sits or kneels, Kayaker has legs stretched out in front).

Ballroom dancing is great for bonding with your partner Credit: Westend61

35. Tai chi - 219-273

Tai chi, originated in 13th century China and is characterised by its slow, graceful, continuous movements that are gentle on the joints and muscles.

35. Bowling - 219-273

An average bowler using a ball that weighs 16 pounds swings a total of 864 pounds in a three-game series of ten-pin bowling, which is more than one-third of a ton.

35. Ballroom dancing - 219-273

It might be quite low on the chart, but former shadow chancellor Ed Balls might have a thing or two to say about that, as he lost a stone in six weeks during his Strictly Come Dancing stint last year.

38. Slow walking - 204-255

You could probably pick up the pace a little, but walking just about squeezes onto the required metabolic rate of over 3 to count as exercise.

39. Hatha yoga - 183-228

Researchers from Harvard University found that eight weeks of daily yoga significantly improved sleep quality for people with insomnia. 

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes