The 39 best exercises for burning calories

The publication of new research on the physical and mental benefits of exercise seems to be a near daily occurrence. If we're not finding out that an hour a week could help prevent depression or just 45 minutes of exercise a week boosts the brain power of people in their fifties and over, then we're learning that sitting down for 10 or more hours a day speeds up ageing. So if we didn't get it before, we definitely do now: exercise should be a vitally important facet of our everyday lives.

However, all this data and proof has us scratching our heads as to the best way to optimise our precious workout time. Do I need to do strength training or will a kick-around in the park suffice? I love a round of Sunday golf but would a jog on the treadmill be a better use of my time?

Fortunately, researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota have ranked 39 common exercises based on information obtained from the US National Institutes of Health. The research calculated the number of calories burned during an hour of each exercise, with surprising results.

See where your sport of choice made it on the list below:

1. Running (8mph) - 861-1,074 per hour depending on your weight

When Usain Bolt broke the 100m world record, he was speeding along at 27.8 mph, so 8pm should seem like a breeze. And if you've got the endurance in the bag: running from London to York at 8 mph would take you 27 hours. Watch out Dick Turpin.

2. Skipping - 861-1,074

Skipping is a weightbearing exercise so can help to improve bone density, thus helping stave off osteoporosis. It'll also impress all your mates at break time.

3. Football - 752-937

You may not be the same as Messi when it comes to skills, but you can be on the calorie counter

In the last global census undertaken by the sports governing body FIFA, it was estimated that there are 265 million people who play football. Plenty of people to drag along for a kick-about then.

4. Taekwondo - 752-937

This Korean martial art that focuses on oh-so-lovely kicks to the head has been an Olympic event since 2000. And there are over 20,000 members of the Taekwando Association of Great Britain, with some 600 clubs to join, so you won't be doing high kicks on your lonesome.

5. Vigorous swimming - 715-892

Swimming is a full-body workout that is great for your joints. (By vigorous we're sure they don't mean splashing about in the shallow.)

6. Running up stairs - 657-819

A study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that sedentary women who incorporated stair climbing into their daily activities increased their VO2 max, or maximum aerobic capacity, by 17.1 percent and reduced "bad" LDL cholesterol by 7.7 percent. And you don't even need to leave the house for this one – although we dread to think about the state of your carpets after.

7. Running (5mph) - 606-755

Run your own race